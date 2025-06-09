THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 9, 2025

SUMMARY

The Mexican Government’s Position on the Events in Los Angeles



President Claudia Sheinbaum read a statement regarding the events that took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, California. In it, she highlighted the following:

Mexicans living in the United States are honest people. The vast majority have work permits or are U.S. citizens. We must always be grateful to the city of Los Angeles, which has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Mexicans over the years. The Mexican government reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting and defending the human rights of Mexicans abroad, regardless of their immigration status. We call on the Mexican community in the United States to act peacefully and not to succumb to provocations. We will continue to use all available diplomatic and legal channels to express our disagreement with practices that criminalize migration and jeopardize the safety and well-being of our communities in the United States.

The President affirmed that migration must be addressed from a comprehensive and humane perspective and with regional co-responsibility.

Who’s Who in Prices? — PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that:

The national average price of gasoline as of June 6 is 23.58 pesos (US$1.20) per liter.

The average price of tortillas is 23.87 pesos (US$1.22) per kilogram.

Diplomatic and Consular Actions

Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported that since the events of Friday, June 6, he has been personally monitoring the situation, issuing specific instructions to both the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the consulates.

So far, 42 Mexican nationals have been reported detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. Consular staff have been able to visit them, confirm that they are in good health, and provide them with the necessary support.

Wellbeing: Registration for pensions

Minister of Welfare Ariadna Montiel reported that registration for Wellbeing Pensions will take place from June 9 to 21. It will be done in person at the Wellbeing modules, whose locations can be found at gobiernomx/bienestar.

Raids are not the best way: Claudia Sheinbaum

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that nearly 40 million people of Mexican origin live in the United States, most of them third- or fourth-generation U.S. citizens. Only 10% are undocumented immigrants.

She also noted that migration from Mexico has decreased significantly, from 13,000 border detentions per month in December 2023 to only 400 currently.

G7 Summit

The President confirmed her attendance at the G7 Summit, which will take place in Canada on June 16 and 17. She also announced that she is very likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

Education: Dialogue with Teachers

President Sheinbaum reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the Wellbeing Pension Fund, emphasizing that she seeks to reverse the effects of the 2007 reform and guarantee fair pensions, equal to pre-retirement salaries. In addition, she announced that the head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), Mario Delgado, will initiate tripartite roundtable discussions with state governments and teachers’ unions to strengthen education throughout the country.