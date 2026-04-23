THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2026

SUMMARY

Chihuahua: Sovereignty and Law Enforcement

Regarding the case of the U.S. agents killed in Chihuahua, President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that “the human aspect is what matters most.” She noted that the core of the case is a violation of the legal framework by the state government and that Chihuahua authorities acted improperly by permitting collaboration with foreign agencies in violation of the Constitution.

Sheinbaum clarified that there was no federal government knowledge of or authorization for the participation of U.S. government agents and that the governor must explain what occurred, along with the state attorney general and the department of security. The cabinet will review under what conditions the agreements were made and why the federal government was not informed.

Relations with the United States: collaboration yes, intervention no

The President noted that reactions from the U.S. side—including Donald Trump—were based on incomplete information, not on a specific statement. Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico acted responsibly from the outset and that this is not a diplomatic conflict, but rather an internal legal matter. She reaffirmed bilateral principles: respect for sovereignty, mutual trust, and cooperation without subordination.

Opposition: Subordination vs. Sovereignty

In relation to PAN Senator Ricardo Anaya’s statements, the President noted that the PAN maintains the logic used during Felipe Calderón’s administration, the war on drugs and foreign intervention. Sheinbaum was clear, stating that the opposition “has such an unpatriotic outlook that they go to the United States to speak ill of the Mexican government,” and she challenged them to speak out on the violation of the National Security Law. The President underscored the contrast: the opposition promotes subordination; the transformation defends sovereignty.

Human Rights: Justice and Support for Victims

After meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Sheinbaum affirmed that human rights are addressed as a matter of justice, not as a political bone of contention. “It is a matter of supporting victims,” she said. The President acknowledged the seriousness of the crime of enforced disappearance and emphasized that there are legal changes and progress in the field, such as consultations with Indigenous villages, methodologies, and support for communities.

Reclaiming the Public Sphere: Infrastructure for the People

The full purchase of the Suburban Train was finalized. It will now be operated by the state under the name “Felipe Ángeles Train,” connecting Mexico City with the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and Pachuca. The President summarized it as follows: “From private hands to the hands of the people of Mexico.” With this, the government achieves 100% ownership of the system, consolidating the recovery of strategic infrastructure to guarantee mobility as a right and not as a business.