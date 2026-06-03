CIA OUT OF CHIHUAHUA — SOBERANIA, THE MEXICAN POLITICS PODCAST, EPISODE 107

In episode 107 of Soberanía, hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth break down Morena’s massive march in Chihuahua — 20,000 people demanding the impeachment of Governor Maru Campos for allowing CIA operatives to conduct illegal operations on Mexican soil. The hosts discuss how the party’s new leadership under Ariadna Montiel has finally taken an aggressive stance against treasonous state-level collaboration, contrasting this with past hesitancy.

Next, they turn to a timely revelation from the morning press conference, Mexico’s foreign secretary disclosed that of 269 extradition requests Mexico has made to the U.S. since 2018, not one has been fulfilled. The hosts highlight the glaring hypocrisy: the U.S. demands immediate cooperation while stonewalling Mexico’s own requests, including for figures linked to the Ayotzinapa case.

The episode also features a look at President Sheinbaum’s typical weekend — two hospitals, a university campus, a high school, universal scholarships, a milk pasteurization plant, and supervision of the Maya Train cargo expansion, all in a single weekend. The hosts argue this relentless pace of public investment explains why Sheinbaum continues to enjoy widespread support.

Losers and Haters takes aim at Luis Rubio of Mexico Evalúa, whose America’s Quarterly piece masquerades as analysis but reads as a plea for U.S. capital to be allowed to pillage Mexico’s resources — a confession of what all the diplomatic pressure is really about.