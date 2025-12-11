THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico is in Fashion: Community Tourism and a Record Number of Visitors

The community tourism strategy was presented, aimed at strengthening local economies and showcasing the country’s cultural wealth through nine travel routes. The announcement comes in a historic year, given that from January to October 2025, Mexico received 8.3 million international visitors, generating an economic spillover of over 28 billion dollars.

President Sheinbaum summarized the moment as follows: «Mexico is in fashion for its cultural legacy, for the recognition of its original peoples, and for the Transformation that allowed 13.5 million people to be lifted out of poverty.»

IMSS: From Decades of Neglect to the Largest Expansion in its History

Up until 2018, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) was plagued by a severe lag. During 36 years of neoliberal policies, only 4,000 hospital beds were installed, while 80% of its hospitals dated back to the IMSS’ first few decades. This neglect and the attempts at privatization explain the system’s saturation. Now the country is on a different path. «In 12 years, we are going to install over 12,000 hospital beds, almost three times what was done in 36 years,» Sheinbaum said.

The IMSS’s strengthening continues with better salaries for staff, the expansion of the IMSS-Bienestar program, 11,000 new spaces for patient care, and the training of more doctors and specialists, to guarantee a strong and accessible public system for all.

Plan Mexico Tariffs: Protecting National Industry, Not Confronting Any Country

It was clarified that the new Tariff Law is not aimed against any country, including China. The tariffs apply only to nations with which Mexico does not have a trade agreement. They are part of the Plan Mexico, which seeks to produce more domestically and strengthen productive supply chains.

It was explained that the proposal was adjusted after dialogue with business leaders and governments like China and South Korea, to avoid affecting domestic prices.

Water Treaty: Negotiations Advance, and Clean-up of the Tijuana River is Ordered

The President reported that negotiations with the United States are progressing well, although water deliveries have been limited by drought.

In relation to the Tijuana River, Sheinbaum noted that an agreement already exists. Mexico is operating a new treatment plant, and the United States will expand its plant in San Diego. Mexico, for its part, will build rain collectors and expand its plant to improve clean-up.

Mexico and the US: Migration, Security, and Commerce, the Three Pillars of the Bilateral Relationship

President Sheinbaum affirmed that the agenda with the United States rests on three key pillars:

Migration. Orderly flow of migrants and protection for Mexicans within the United States.

Security. Joint strategy against drug, weapons, and human trafficking.

Commerce. Strengthening economic agreements, modernizing customs, and improving the operation of cargo and air freight.

Pemex Finishes Strong: Inherited Debt Exposed, Financial Recovery Reported

Sheinbaum presented a chart of «the damn corrupt debt from Calderón and Peña,» recalling that before 2018, Pemex was indebted under a privatizing scheme:

Under Felipe Calderón, the debt rose from 43.3 billion pesos to 60.5 billion pesos (US$2.39 billion to US$3.35 billion).

Under Enrique Peña Nieto, the debt again mushroomed, from 64.3 billion pesos to 105.8 billion pesos (US$3.56 billion to US$5.85 billion).

Pemex is closing this year with very good results. The Treasury instrumented a refinancing of interest payments, a «very good» operation, so much so that credit rating agencies upgraded Pemex’s rating.

Finally, Sheinbaum reported that the Olmeca Refinery has already produced 300,000 barrels, showing concrete results of the 4T’s energy strategy.

Sheinbaum Denounces Water Hoarding in Chihuahua and Announces Working Groups

The President reported that in an area of Chihuahua, excessive water concessions were granted and there are unregistered wells, leading to hoarding and inefficient use of the vital liquid. She pointed out that this is why some local actors opposed the General Water Law, whose purpose is to order and regulate consumption nationwide.

Working groups will be established to review the legality of wells, evaluate crop substitution, and, when necessary, relocate businesses to ensure fair and sustainable water use.

Mexico Reaffirms its Stance: Non-Intervention and Respect for Self-Determination

Sheinbaum avoided commenting on the Nobel Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado. However, in relation to the tension between Venezuela and the United States, she reiterated Mexico’s historical position of absolute respect for national self-determination, non-interference, and non-intervention.