THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2026

SUMMARY

The People, Sovereignty, and Well-being: The Transformation Continues to Advance

President Claudia Sheinbaum thanked the thousands of people who participated in the celebration marking the second anniversary of her election victory. She highlighted the strength of the transformation movement, backed by the people of Mexico. “There is great strength, great affection, and great commitment on the part of the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum noted.

The President affirmed that there is broad support for the continuation of the Fourth Transformation (4T) and noted that “people understand that sovereignty must be defended” and “the majority of Mexicans agree that the transformation should continue.”

Well-being, employment, education, and healthcare: direct investment for the people

The Mexican government reported that 18.8 million people receive direct support through the Well-being Programs, with an investment of over 663 billion pesos (US$38.21 billion) in 2026. In addition, the “Youth Building the Future” program has benefited 3.5 million young people, while Mexico reached a record 22.7 million jobs registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In education and healthcare, 26 billion pesos (US$1.50 billion) will be allocated through The School is Ours program to benefit 8.9 million students, while The Clinic is Ours will strengthen 635 ISSSTE medical units, benefiting 13.3 million patients.

National Sovereignty: Coordination Yes, Subordination No

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico maintains a cooperative relationship with the United States, but warned of the existence of far-right sectors seeking to promote interventionist agendas. The President emphasized that Mexicans are in charge in Mexico and called on citizens to stay informed in the face of disinformation campaigns on social media.

Opposition, PRIAN, and historical memory

Sheinbaum reiterated that the investigation involving the governor of Chihuahua falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), as it is autonomous. Regarding the PAN’s support for Governor Maru Campos and the reappearance of Fox and Calderón, the President asserted that the opposition’s doctrine is hypocrisy.

She noted that “the PRI and the PAN are one and the same: they are the PRIAN,” and recalled episodes from the recent past such as the lifting of López Obrador’s immunity and the 148% increase in intentional homicides under Calderón. Sheinbaum also questioned former Minister of Public Security Genaro García Luna’s ties to drug trafficking and argued that “they talk a lot about the rule of law, yet they were the ones who violated it the most.”