THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025 12 de junio, 202512 de junio, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY International Relations: Meeting with Christopher LandauPresident Claudia Sheinbaum reported that she held a courtesy meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau. During the meeting, they discussed issues of security, migration, and the defense of migrants’ rights. The main objective was to strengthen the relationship between Mexico and the United States. House-to-House Healthcare ProgramPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the House-to House program will become the most important health prevention program in the world. She described it as a project involving being close to the population and providing care, love, healthcare, and wellbeing. Minister of Health David Kershenobich explained that the program focuses on visiting the elderly and disabled to bring medical care directly to their homes, also benefiting communities. Services to be provided:• Assessment of the level of senior citizens’ independence.• Taking vital signs and testing for glucose, cholesterol, and triglycerides.• Vision, hearing, and mobility tests.• Review of vaccination schedules.• Support for chronic disease management and treatment compliance. Program objectives:• Improve the health of people over 65.• Protect the vulnerable population through comprehensive vaccination programs.• Facilitate access to medications. Minister of Welfare Ariadna Montiel reported that as of June 12, about 8.7 million senior citizens and people with disabilities had been registered, and that 20,000 healthcare professionals had already begun door-to-door visits. The goal is to serve 14 million people, which will allow for the creation of a database with their medical records, accessible for consultation at any healthcare facility in the country. They are frustrated because they have no plan: Claudia SheinbaumThe President responded to statements by PAN national leader Jorge Romero, who said that the opposition “lacks violence.” Sheinbaum described those words as a reflection of the opposition’s frustration, pointing out that the Mexican people are paying increasingly less attention to them and that they lack a clear plan. She expressed her desire for Romero to retract his statement, emphasizing that violence is not the way forward. Regional Development: Wellbeing HubsSheinbaum announced the upcoming publication of the competition to develop Wellbeng Hubs. One of them will be located near Tula, Hidalgo, where a circular economy park will be built. This project will focus on waste recycling and will enable the production of everything from clothing to bottles. On the Road to 2026: Mexico Ready to Shine at the World CupWith a year to go before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the President expressed her enthusiasm for the historic opportunity for Mexico to host the event for the third time, together with the United States and Canada. She highlighted the global importance of the event and noted that it would be a showcase to demonstrate the passion of Mexican fans and the country’s prestige. Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico City will be the only city in the world to have hosted three World Cups (1970, 1986, and 2026) and expressed her desire for the Mexican national team to perform very well. Economic Strength and Monetary StabilitySheinbaum noted that the change in the country’s economic model is yielding results, and emphasized that “there can only be prosperity when those who have the least are doing better,” which has been demonstrated by the Fourth Transformation model and Mexican humanism. She explained that the strengthening of the Mexican peso is due to confidence in the national economy. She noted that the slight increase in inflation is related to the rise in the prices of chicken, beef, and pork. She added that work is already underway, together with the private sector, to reduce the prices of these products. Navegación de entradas Anterior Cae el Justin, líder de los Escorpiones en Ciudad VictoriaSiguiente Brigadas móviles de salud a localidades alejadas de 615 municipios: Sheinbaum