THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 22, 2025

SUMMARY

Implementation of the Public Security Law begins with new National Academy

Marcela Figueroa, Executive Secretary of the National Public Security System, reported that the new law has begun to be applied, based on coordination between the three levels of government.

As part of this policy, the National Public Security Academy has been created. Its first generation—250 students selected from over 28,000 applicants—will start training on August 4.

During the current presidential administration, 1,000 young professionals will be trained in security. In addition, both personnel as well as police and prosecutors’ offices will be evaluated to strengthen capacities and ensure a safer country.

Peace Campaigns and «Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace» strengthen social fabric nationwide

The Peace Campaigns have provided over 2.3 million services with actions such as reforestation, children’s chess, community fairs, and distribution of 26,836 «Youth Building the Future» cards in 49 municipalities.

As part of the «Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace» events, it was reported that from January 10 to July 17, some 4,857 weapons, 320,206 magazines, 615 grenades, and 10 sticks of dynamite were exchanged.

Progress in the fight against crime: arrests, seizures, and dismantled labs

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported important results in the last 15 days:

784 suspects arrested

Nearly 400 weapons seized

28 clandestine laboratories dismantled

From October 1, 2014, to July 15, 2025, the following results were achieved:

26,692 suspects arrested

1,193 clandestine labs dismantled

Over 204 tons of drugs seized

14,042 firearms impounded

Improved road security: fewer robberies, vacation operations, and highway modernization

The «Zero Robbery» operation reduced crimes by 22.41% on key highways such as Mexico City-Querétaro, Mexico City-Puebla, and Mazatlán-Sinaloa. The operations were supported by more than 1,100 personnel, drones, and helicopters.

During the Summer Vacation Plan 2025, some 2,370 agents were deployed to tourist areas, airports, and highways, with 96 vehicles, 251 motorcycles, and 41 boats.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation is advancing a road safety program including the closure of 118 irregular accesses, installation of 12 overpasses, and construction of 13 integrated rest stops to be completed before the end of the current administration.

Majority of Mexicans perceive improvements in security: Sheinbaum highlights citizen support

President Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the results of a national survey showing a positive change in the population’s perception of public security:

52% of the population believes the situation has improved

Only 4% think it has worsened

63% believe the government is delivering results

The President expressed confidence in the results and emphasized that «it is a daily task.» She also congratulated the security cabinet for their work and recognition by the population.

Sheinbaum supports commission to investigate real estate cartel and PAN-related transfers

Sheinbaum confirmed her support for a special commission to investigate the real estate cartel in the Benito Juárez municipality in Mexico City and suspicious transfers involving relatives of Jorge Romero, national leader of the PAN. «It’s fine if Congress decides to do so, it’s within their powers,» she said.

The President recalled that when she was head of Mexico City government, a gas leak explosion revealed multiple irregularities in construction in the area related to zoning violations

She reiterated that sufficient evidence exists regarding the cartel’s operations in the municipality, historically governed by the PAN.

Hernán Bermúdez Case: No Lynchings or Impunity, Sheinbaum Declares

President Sheinbaum emphasized that investigations must be based on reliable evidence and arrest warrants legally grounded. Regarding Adán Augusto López, she said that «investigations must be conducted without lynchings or impunity,» adding that support has been provided to Tabasco since October 2024 for such investigations.

Regarding Hernán Bermúdez, former Secretary of Security of Tabasco, García Harfuch confirmed that there is an outstanding arrest warrant since February for kidnapping, extortion, and organized crime. An Interpol red alert has been issued, and several members of the «La Barredora» criminal cell have been arrested.

Mexico Prepares for USMCA Review in September

Sheinbaum confirmed that the USMCA review will begin in September, noting that the trade treaty must be understood as a regional economic integration tool. She said her government will promote consultations with national productive sectors before any negotiations.

Mexico in Talks for Repatriation of 14 Citizens Detained in Florida

The President confirmed that 14 Mexican nationals are being held at the Alligator Alcatraz detention center in Florida. Diplomatic notes have been sent and collaboration with U.S. authorities is underway to secure their prompt deportation and avoid their remaining detained in inadequate conditions.

BIRMEX Assumes Purchases of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies

Sheinbaum announced that the IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS-BIENESTAR will no longer directly purchase pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, or equipment; this responsibility now corresponds to BIRMEX.

She noted that with new procedures in place, improper purchases are no longer possible.

She highlighted recent health tour successes and stated all operations must run at 100%. She announced that soon she will announce health sector goals and investments.