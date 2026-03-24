THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

SUMMARY

Plan B: the debate is clear, privileges or the people

Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed that the Electoral Reform Plan B is centered on eliminating privileges, particularly those election officials who earn more than the President, and redirecting these resources toward the well-being of the people. She emphasized that her responsibility is to present the bill, and it will be up to the Senate to discuss and vote on it, making it clear that the crux of the debate is political: who is in favor of privileges and who is in favor of the people.

The right-wing copies what it previously criticized

President Claudia Sheinbaum questioned the National Action Party (PAN) for announcing that it would select its candidates for the 2027 elections through opinion polls, noting the inconsistency of those who for years criticized that method when it was used by Morena. She noted that comparisons and memes about this contradiction are circulating on social media, emphasizing that the right-wing is now adopting a mechanism that Morena promoted to democratize the internal life of political parties.

Femicide: real punishment and zero impunity

The Mexican government is promoting a General Law against femicide with penalties of up to 70 years in prison, nine gender-based criteria, and 21 aggravating factors. The proposed legislation standardizes the crime and mandates that every violent death of a woman be investigated as a femicide based on a gender perspective.

In addition, it guarantees comprehensive reparations for victims and families — including justice, medical and psychological care, legal counsel, and support for minors — and makes it clear that there will never again be impunity. No case may be downplayed or classified as suicide.

Diesel: zero abuses, the people will not overpay

The President accused gas station owners of raising the price of diesel and premium gasoline despite receiving tax incentives, stating there is no justification for diesel to reach prices such as 29.50 pesos (US$1.66), given that Special Tax on Production and Services incentives are in place precisely to prevent such an impact on the economy. Sheinbaum announced that this week the Ministry of Energy and Pemex will meet with the sector to curb these abuses and prevent the costs from being passed on to the public.