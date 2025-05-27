THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MAY 27, 2025

SUMMARY

Public Health and Medical Care

Minister of Health David Kershenobich explained that problems in insulin production lead to conditions such as obesity and diabetes. In reviews carried out in schools, it was detected that 39% of children are obese and 38% have diabetes.

Progress in the program to increase the number of specialty consultations in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) was reported:

– The number of specialized doctors was increased by 30 %. In 2025, IMSS will have 48,537 specialists.

– Evening and weekend consultations with specialists are being made available.

Zoé Robledo, IMSS General Director, indicated that on May 22 the first pediatric heart transplant was performed at the IMSS, at the Centro Médico Nacional de Occidente (Guadalajara). Between 2024 and 2025, close to 3,000 specialized doctors have joined the institute.

IMSS-Bienestar Program Director Alexis Svarch reported that an Urban Healthcare Center will be inaugurated today in Jerez, Zacatecas, which will provide medical attention to more than 36,000 area residents. The new IMSS-Bienestar website was also presented, which makes it possible to locate healthcare centers and receive medical attention by telephone.

Medical Infrastructure and Farmacias del Bienestar

Martí Batres announced that the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will build a new high-specialty regional hospital in Oaxaca, benefiting more than 1.5 million beneficiaries in Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, and Chiapas.

The President reported that in August, the installation of Farmacias del Bienestar pharmacies will begin in 5,000 locations far from healthcare centers. These pharmacies will be located in the Tiendas del Bienestar outlets.

Binational Cooperation: Screwworm

Claudia Sheinbaum reported that today, May 27, Minister of Agriculture Julio Berdegué will hold a call with his U.S. counterpart to discuss the screwworm problem. A specialized technical body is in place to contain this pest and get the United States to lift the suspension of Mexican cattle imports.

Relations with the United States and Remittances

Next week, a team composed of Mexican senators and government officials will travel to the United States to meet with Republican legislators and the migrant community.

It was reiterated that the Mexican Government rejects the application of taxes on remittances and will continue the diplomatic dialogue.

International Position on Palestine

The President condemned the situation in Palestine and reaffirmed that Mexico’s foreign policy is based on peace and international cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramón de la Fuente is seeking multilateral mechanisms to contribute to peace in the region.

Dialogue with the CNTE

The President called for dialogue with the National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE). She invited the dissident teachers to take advantage of this Wednesday’s meeting with the ministers of the Interior and Public Education, the director of the ISSSTE, and representatives of the Treasury, in order to advance in negotiations.

Judicial Election and Electoral Observers

Sheinbaum reported that the National Electoral Institute (INE) has arranged for the Judicial Election vote count to be carried out in the District Councils.

The ballot count will begin with the votes for Supreme Court justices and will be monitored by independent observers.