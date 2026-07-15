THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026

SUMMARY

Zero Impunity for Femicide

President Claudia Sheinbaum signed the General Law Against Femicide bill, which will standardize the investigation and punishment of such crimes nationwide. It establishes prison sentences of 50 to 70 years, 19 aggravating factors, protocols with a gender perspective, and ensures that femicides are not subject to a statute of limitations, and there will be no amnesty or leniency.

“As the first woman President, I took on the responsibility of protecting women against violence,” Sheinbaum explained.

Housing for Well-Being

The Housing for Well-Being program continues advancing. In Morelos, 24,000 homes will be built, with an investment exceeding 14.40 billion pesos (US$820 million). Nationwide, Infonavit has delivered 28,200 homes in 104 housing complexes, strengthening the people’s right to decent, affordable housing that promotes well-being.

The Transformation Is Reflected in the Well-being of the People

The President noted that Mexico ranks 12th in the World Happiness Report, a result that aligns with the National Survey of Self-Reported Well-Being compiled by the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), which shows an increase in life satisfaction. Sheinbaum affirmed that people are happy and noted that this is the result of a model that combats corruption, strengthens the Well-being Programs, and has increased the minimum wage by 154% in real terms.

The World Cup Showcased the Best of Mexico

Sheinbaum emphasized that the World Cup demonstrated Mexico’s hospitality, organizational skills, and capabilities, proving wrong those who doubted the country. “The best way to promote Mexico is through what is happening in Mexico. The World Cup helped a great deal, and that is thanks to the people of Mexico,” she said.

Mexico Demands Respect and Defends Its Sovereignty

The President described the statements by the head of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that seek to link Mexico to organized crime, as unfortunate, politically motivated, and baseless. She emphasized that the 48% reduction in intentional homicides contradicts these claims and called on the agency to investigate drug production, distribution, and sales within its own country. “Let it continue to collaborate with Mexico, but in a respectful manner, because Mexico deserves respect,” Sheinbaum declared.

International Cooperation: Adherence to the Law and National Sovereignty

Regarding the handover of the pilot involved in the transfer of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin “El Mayo to U.S. authorities,” Sheinbaum noted that the action was carried out in accordance with the National Security Law and that it is up to the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to clarify the details. She reiterated that the extradition request for former Tamaulipas governor Javier García Cabeza de Vaca remains in place so he can face justice.

Lie Detector