MARCH 27, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum signed bills to reform and amend the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Abductions Committed by Private Parties

Trade policy and tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the imposition of a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles and certain auto parts.

She noted that there are special provisions in the USMCA governing such policies:

Importers of automobiles under the USMCA will be able to certify their U.S. content.

Systems will be implemented so that the 25% tariff will only apply to the value of the non-U.S. content.

Sheinbaum reiterated that after April 2, when the U.S. government makes public its reciprocal tariff policy, a comprehensive response will be given. She also pledged that Mexico, jobs, and domestic companies will be protected.

Trade relations with the United States

"Se tiene que saber que siempre protegeremos al pueblo de México; defender los empleos y a las empresas mexicanas, es parte de nuestro trabajo", dijo la presidenta @Claudiashein. La respuesta a los aranceles de EU será integral y se hará después del 2 de abril.

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that Mexico exports almost 3 million vehicles to the United States and supplies 40% of the auto parts consumed in that country.

He reported that six meetings have been held with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to achieve preferential treatment for Mexico, ensuring that products manufactured in the country have better competitive conditions.

Sheinbaum: Walmart investment in Mexico

Ignacio Caride, director of Walmart Mexico and Canada, announced an investment of US$6 billion by 2025 in Mexico.

This investment will enable the opening of new stores and the creation of direct jobs. He reported that 83% of the products sold at Walmart Mexico are of domestic origin.

Reforms in legislation on forced disappearance and missing persons.

The President signed bills to reform and amend the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Abductions Committed by Private Parties and the National Search System.

Para cumplir el objetivo de ampliar y garantizar el derecho a la educación, se reconvertirán 35 secundarias matutinas a bachilleratos en 17 estados, además, se ampliarán 33 planteles en 20 estados.

El Plan de este mandato es atender todas las escuelas en los primeros 3 años. pic.twitter.com/KcGopanbxO — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) March 26, 2025

It was reported that the Ministry of the Interior and the National Search Commission have held meetings with relatives of missing persons.

Furthermore, the commitment to strengthen the National Search Commission and the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims was reiterated.

Sheinbaum irrigation technification

Aarón Mastache, Deputy General Director of Hydrocarbon Infrastructure of the National Water Commission, presented a report on the progress of the National Irrigation Technification Program.

He reported that the Mexican Government will invest 51 billion pesos (US$2.51 million) in the program by 2025.

Among the major measures are:

315 km of canals will be lined with concrete, allowing savings of 25% of the water currently consumed.

43 km of canals will be fitted with pipelines, reducing water use in the field by 40%.

INE’s participation in the judicial election

The President Sheinbaum explained that the National Electoral Institute (INE) decided that both the executive and legislative branches can promote the judicial election and provide information on citizen participation in the process.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco case and the debate on presidential immunity

The President said that it would be advisable for federal congressional deputy and former Morelos governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, accused of rape, to appear before the prosecutor’s office.

She explained that even though his parliamentary immunity has not been withdrawn does not imply an interruption of the investigation.

Sheinbaum reiterated that no one will be protected and raised the need to discuss constitutional immunity in broader terms.

México es uno de los países más felices del mundo, de acuerdo con el Informe Mundial de la Felicidad 2025, que mide este indicador en más de 140 países.



La paz y la prosperidad son resultado de la ampliación de derechos. Hoy somos un país cada vez más justo, con un pueblo alegre…

