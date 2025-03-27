MARCH 27, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum signed bills to reform and amend the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Abductions Committed by Private Parties
Trade policy and tariffs
President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the imposition of a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles and certain auto parts.
She noted that there are special provisions in the USMCA governing such policies:
Importers of automobiles under the USMCA will be able to certify their U.S. content.
Systems will be implemented so that the 25% tariff will only apply to the value of the non-U.S. content.
Sheinbaum reiterated that after April 2, when the U.S. government makes public its reciprocal tariff policy, a comprehensive response will be given. She also pledged that Mexico, jobs, and domestic companies will be protected.
Trade relations with the United States
Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that Mexico exports almost 3 million vehicles to the United States and supplies 40% of the auto parts consumed in that country.
He reported that six meetings have been held with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to achieve preferential treatment for Mexico, ensuring that products manufactured in the country have better competitive conditions.
Sheinbaum: Walmart investment in Mexico
Ignacio Caride, director of Walmart Mexico and Canada, announced an investment of US$6 billion by 2025 in Mexico.
This investment will enable the opening of new stores and the creation of direct jobs. He reported that 83% of the products sold at Walmart Mexico are of domestic origin.
Reforms in legislation on forced disappearance and missing persons.
The President signed bills to reform and amend the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Abductions Committed by Private Parties and the National Search System.
It was reported that the Ministry of the Interior and the National Search Commission have held meetings with relatives of missing persons.
Furthermore, the commitment to strengthen the National Search Commission and the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims was reiterated.
Sheinbaum irrigation technification
Aarón Mastache, Deputy General Director of Hydrocarbon Infrastructure of the National Water Commission, presented a report on the progress of the National Irrigation Technification Program.
He reported that the Mexican Government will invest 51 billion pesos (US$2.51 million) in the program by 2025.
Among the major measures are:
315 km of canals will be lined with concrete, allowing savings of 25% of the water currently consumed.
43 km of canals will be fitted with pipelines, reducing water use in the field by 40%.
INE’s participation in the judicial election
The President Sheinbaum explained that the National Electoral Institute (INE) decided that both the executive and legislative branches can promote the judicial election and provide information on citizen participation in the process.
Cuauhtémoc Blanco case and the debate on presidential immunity
The President said that it would be advisable for federal congressional deputy and former Morelos governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, accused of rape, to appear before the prosecutor’s office.
She explained that even though his parliamentary immunity has not been withdrawn does not imply an interruption of the investigation.
Sheinbaum reiterated that no one will be protected and raised the need to discuss constitutional immunity in broader terms.
