Chaqueta que usó el astronauta Aldrin en primera misión a la Luna se subastó en precio récord

🚀 @Sothebys record-setting $8.2m sale of Buzz Aldrin’s personal collection inc space flown artifacts from the Gemini XII & Apollo 11 missions—led by the $2.7m Flown Inflight Coverall Jacket he wore during Apollo 11. Now it’s the priciest space souvenir ever auctioned. @NASA pic.twitter.com/UjoGH6T1O2