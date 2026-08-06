EXPOSING MEXICAN MEDIA’S BOGUS «CENSORSHIP» CLAIMS — SOBERANIA, THE MEXICAN POLITICS PODCAST — NO. 114

In episode 118 of Soberanía, hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth dive into Mexico’s new audience rights legislation — a constitutional reform originally passed in 2013 under Peña Nieto that requires broadcasters to have a code of ethics, an ombudsman, and a mechanism for audience reply. The hosts dismantle the corporate media’s «censorship» narrative, noting that the law applies only to concessionaires of the public airwaves, does not regulate content, and merely gives audiences a voice against the kind of weaponized misinformation that corporate media has wielded for decades. They also provide an update on Canal Once, retaken by workers after a two-month student occupation, and argue the students, while having legitimate grievances about the polytechnic, chose the wrong target and damaged public access to information.Next, they examine the UNAM admissions fiasco, where an online exam administered by a private contractor produced anomalous results — with perfect scores skyrocketing 450% in some programs. The hosts connect the exam furor to broader structural issues: the privileged «golden caste» running the UNAM, the exploitation of precarious adjunct professors paid 120 pesos an hour, and the need for systemic reform.The conversation then turns to the escalating diplomatic dispute between Brazil and the U.S., where Washington has revoked the visa of Brazil’s ambassador after Lula blocked two U.S. officials from entering the country — officials Brazil believes were planning to undermine confidence in its electoral system. Kurt and José Luis argue this is a necessary act of defiance against a pattern of U.S. election interference seen across the region.Losers and Haters takes aim at Nexus magazine, which published a grotesque defense of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, complete with racist tropes about Palestinian children being «future martyrs.» The hosts note the sad state of Mexico’s cultural journalism — where the only remaining magazines are either genocidal apologists or hollowed-out shells.