MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — WEEKLY NEWSLETTER OF THE MEXICO SOLIDARITY PROJECT — NO. 283 — AUGUST 5, 2026 — IN THIS ISSUE: MEXICO AND AFRICAN AMERICANS

Contents: Yesterday and Today: Black and Brown United — By Bill Gallegos, for the editorial team

Voices: Mexico and African-Americans – No Borders — Interview with historian Ron Wilkins, recently retired from California State University-Dominguez Hills and West Los Angeles College, who has spent years detailing what he sees as the “long and shared history of Blacks and Latinos struggling together against racism and injustice.”

Reflections: Migrant Lives — Devastated by Indifference — By Diego Torres. Thoughts on the death of Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who died in an encounter with ICE on July 7 in Houston, Texas.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-8526

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And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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