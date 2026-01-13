Globos de Oro: Hamnet gana mejor película, mientras K-Pop Demon Hunters se lleva mejor animación y mejor canción original
Regeneración, 12 de enero 2026– La temporada de premios ha comenzado con gran entusiasmo, y la 83ª edición de los Golden Globe Awards tuvo lugar en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, siendo un evento clave en el mundo del cine y la televisión.
Premiación
La ceremonia, organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, reunió a representantes del cine, la televisión y los podcasts en una noche repleta de glamour y emoción.
Por segundo año seguido, Nikki Glaser estuvo a cargo de la conducción del evento.
Dirigió una gala dinámica donde se anunciaron, en tiempo real, los nombres de todos los ganadores de la noche.
Antes de que comenzara la entrega de premios, ya había algunas producciones que eran claramente favoritas.
Nominaciones
One Battle After Another fue la que más nominaciones recibió en cine, con un total de nueve, que incluían Mejor Película, Dirección y Guion.
Le siguió Sentimental Value con ocho nominaciones, mientras que títulos como Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein y Wicked: For Good completaron la lista de los principales competidores.
En el ámbito televisivo, The White Lotus fue la que más nominaciones tuvo, con seis, superando a Adolescence, Only Murders in the Building y Severance.
Gala
La gala también contó con la participación de presentadores como Ana de Armas, George Clooney, Colman Domingo, Kevin Bacon y Miley Cyrus.
Esto consolidó una noche que marcó el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood.
La lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor película dramática
Ganadora: Hamnet.
Nominadas: Frankenstein, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners.
Mejor película, musical o comedia
Ganadora: One Battle After Another.
Nominadas: Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague.
Mejor Director, Película
Ganador: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.
Nominados: Ryan Coogler, Sinners; Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein; Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident; Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value; Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor Actor, Película, Drama
Ganador: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent.
Nominados: Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams; Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein; Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine; Michael B. Jordan, Sinners, Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.
Mejor actriz, Película, Drama
Ganadora: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.
Nominadas: Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love; Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value; Juila Roberts, After the Hunt; Tessa Thompson, Hedda; Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor Actor, Película musical o de comedia
Ganador: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.
Nominados: George Clooney, Jay Kelly; Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another; Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon; Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice; Jesse Plemons, Bugonia.
Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia
Ganadora: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Nominadas: Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good; Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue; Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another; Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee; Emma Stone, Bugonia.
Mejor actriz de reparto, película
Ganadora: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another.
Nominadas: Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine; Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value; Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan, Weapons.
Mejor actor de reparto, película
Ganador: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value.
Nominados: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another; Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein; Paul Mescal, Hamnet; Sean Penn, One Battle After Another; Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly.
Mejor guion
Ganador: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.
Nominados: Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme; Ryan Coogler, Sinners; Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident; Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Ganadora: The Secret Agent, Brasil.
Nominadas: It Was Just an Accident, Francia; No Other Choice, Corea del Sur; Sentimental Value, Noruega; Sirat, España, The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunes.
Mejor película de animación
Ganadora: K-Pop Demon Hunters.
Nominadas: Arco, Demon Slayer, Aniplex, Elio, Little Amelie or The Rain Character, Zootopia 2.
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Ganadora: Sinners
Nominadas: One Battle After Another, Sirat, Hamnet, Frankenstein, F1.
Mejor canción original
Ganadora: “Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters.
Nominadas: “Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash; “I Lied to You,” Sinners; “No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good; “The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good; “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams.
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
Ganadora: Sinners.
Nominadas: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning,
Weapons, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2.
Mejor comedia en TV
Ganadora: The Studio.
Nominadas: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building.
Mejor drama en TV
Ganadora: The Pitt.
Nominadas: The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus.
Mejor serie limitada
Ganadora: Adolescence.
Nominadas: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, The Girlfriend.
Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo
Ganador: Noah Wyle, The Pitt.
Nominados: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Diego Luna, Andor; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Mrak Ruffalo, Task; Adam Scott, Severance.
Mejor actriz, drama televisivo
Ganadora: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus.
Nominadas: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Britt Lower, Severance; Helen Mirren, Mobland; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat.
Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva
Ganadora: Jean Smart, Hacks.
Nominadas: Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday.
Mejor actriz, serie limitada
Ganadora: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex.
Nominadas: Claire Danes, The Beast in Me; Rashida Jones, Black Mirror; Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River; Sarah Snook, All Her Fault; Robin Wright, The Girlfriend.
Mejor actor, comedia televisiva
Ganador: Seth Rogen, The Studio.
Nominados: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Glen Powell, Chad Powers; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
Mejor actor, serie limitada
Ganador: Stephen Graham, Adolescence.
Nominados: Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North; Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror;
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story; Jude Law, Black Rabbit; Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me.
Mejor actor de reparto, TV
Ganador: Owen Cooper, Adolescence.
Nominados: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Walton Goggins, The White Lotus; Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus; Tramell Tillman, Severance; Ashley Walters, Adolescence.
Mejor actriz de reparto, TV
Ganadora: Erin Doherty, Adolescence.
Nominadas: Carrie Coon, The White Lotus; Hanna Einbinder, Hacks; Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus; Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus.
Mejor podcast
Ganadora: Good Hang with Amy Poehler.
Nominadas: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless,
Up First
Mejor Standup
Ganador: Ricky Gervais: Mortality.
Nominados: Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?; Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life; Kevin Hart: Asking My Age; Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts; Sarah Silverman: Postpartum