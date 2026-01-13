Lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026

Globos de Oro: Hamnet gana mejor película, mientras K-Pop Demon Hunters se lleva mejor animación y mejor canción original

Regeneración, 12 de enero 2026– La temporada de premios ha comenzado con gran entusiasmo, y la 83ª edición de los Golden Globe Awards tuvo lugar en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, siendo un evento clave en el mundo del cine y la televisión.

Premiación

La ceremonia, organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, reunió a representantes del cine, la televisión y los podcasts en una noche repleta de glamour y emoción.

Por segundo año seguido, Nikki Glaser estuvo a cargo de la conducción del evento.

Dirigió una gala dinámica donde se anunciaron, en tiempo real, los nombres de todos los ganadores de la noche.

Antes de que comenzara la entrega de premios, ya había algunas producciones que eran claramente favoritas.

Nominaciones

One Battle After Another fue la que más nominaciones recibió en cine, con un total de nueve, que incluían Mejor Película, Dirección y Guion.

Le siguió Sentimental Value con ocho nominaciones, mientras que títulos como Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein y Wicked: For Good completaron la lista de los principales competidores.

En el ámbito televisivo, The White Lotus fue la que más nominaciones tuvo, con seis, superando a Adolescence, Only Murders in the Building y Severance.

Gala

La gala también contó con la participación de presentadores como Ana de Armas, George Clooney, Colman Domingo, Kevin Bacon y Miley Cyrus.

Esto consolidó una noche que marcó el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood.

La lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor película dramática

Ganadora: Hamnet.

Nominadas: Frankenstein, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners.

Mejor película, musical o comedia

Ganadora: One Battle After Another.

Nominadas: Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague.

Mejor Director, Película

Ganador: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.

Nominados: Ryan Coogler, Sinners; Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein; Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident; Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value; Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor Actor, Película, Drama

Ganador: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent.

Nominados: Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams; Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein; Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine; Michael B. Jordan, Sinners, Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Mejor actriz, Película, Drama

Ganadora: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.

Nominadas: Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love; Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value; Juila Roberts, After the Hunt; Tessa Thompson, Hedda; Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Mejor Actor, Película musical o de comedia

Ganador: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.

Nominados: George Clooney, Jay Kelly; Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another; Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon; Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice; Jesse Plemons, Bugonia.

Mejor actriz, Película, Comedia

Ganadora: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Nominadas: Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good; Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue; Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another; Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee; Emma Stone, Bugonia.

Mejor actriz de reparto, película

Ganadora: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another.

Nominadas: Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine; Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value; Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan, Weapons.

Mejor actor de reparto, película

Ganador: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value.

Nominados: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another; Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein; Paul Mescal, Hamnet; Sean Penn, One Battle After Another; Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly.

Mejor guion

Ganador: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.

Nominados: Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme; Ryan Coogler, Sinners; Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident; Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Ganadora: The Secret Agent, Brasil.

Nominadas: It Was Just an Accident, Francia; No Other Choice, Corea del Sur; Sentimental Value, Noruega; Sirat, España, The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunes.

Mejor película de animación

Ganadora: K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Nominadas: Arco, Demon Slayer, Aniplex, Elio, Little Amelie or The Rain Character, Zootopia 2.

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Ganadora: Sinners

Nominadas: One Battle After Another, Sirat, Hamnet, Frankenstein, F1.

Mejor canción original

Ganadora: “Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Nominadas: “Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash; “I Lied to You,” Sinners; “No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good; “The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good; “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams.

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

Ganadora: Sinners.

Nominadas: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning,

Weapons, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2.

Mejor comedia en TV

Ganadora: The Studio.

Nominadas: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building.

Mejor drama en TV

Ganadora: The Pitt.

Nominadas: The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus.

Mejor serie limitada

Ganadora: Adolescence.

Nominadas: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, The Girlfriend.

Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama televisivo

Ganador: Noah Wyle, The Pitt.

Nominados: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Diego Luna, Andor; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Mrak Ruffalo, Task; Adam Scott, Severance.

Mejor actriz, drama televisivo

Ganadora: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus.

Nominadas: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Britt Lower, Severance; Helen Mirren, Mobland; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat.

Mejor actriz, comedia televisiva

Ganadora: Jean Smart, Hacks.

Nominadas: Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada

Ganadora: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex.

Nominadas: Claire Danes, The Beast in Me; Rashida Jones, Black Mirror; Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River; Sarah Snook, All Her Fault; Robin Wright, The Girlfriend.

Mejor actor, comedia televisiva

Ganador: Seth Rogen, The Studio.

Nominados: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Glen Powell, Chad Powers; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Mejor actor, serie limitada

Ganador: Stephen Graham, Adolescence.

Nominados: Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North; Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror;

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story; Jude Law, Black Rabbit; Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me.

Mejor actor de reparto, TV

Ganador: Owen Cooper, Adolescence.

Nominados: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Walton Goggins, The White Lotus; Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus; Tramell Tillman, Severance; Ashley Walters, Adolescence.

Mejor actriz de reparto, TV

Ganadora: Erin Doherty, Adolescence.

Nominadas: Carrie Coon, The White Lotus; Hanna Einbinder, Hacks; Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus; Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus.

Mejor podcast

Ganadora: Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Nominadas: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless,

Up First

Mejor Standup

Ganador: Ricky Gervais: Mortality.

Nominados: Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?; Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life; Kevin Hart: Asking My Age; Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts; Sarah Silverman: Postpartum