Mexican president puts a leash on U.S. Ambassador — Soberanía 31: “HOLD UP, Ken!”

Tired of US Ambassador Ken Salazar running around Mexico like he owns the place, President Claudia Sheinbaum put a short leash on him, ordering the US diplomat to refrain from accessing her cabinet members directly and instead requesting meetings through the Foreign Affairs Secretariat, as it should be. Soberanía podcast co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth also discuss Antonio Garci Nieto, the reactionary cartoonist, and his cry of victimhood after Senator Andrea Chávez decided to proceed with charges after he shared a gross digitally altered photo. Plus, Kurt and José Luis dream of one day owning the Olinia, a made-in-Mexico EV; and in Losers and Haters, we make fun of David Frum, who always merits ridicule, doesn’t matter when you read this.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFKPVjQLed4)