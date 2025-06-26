MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 231 — 25 DE JUNIO DE 2025

Contents: The Power of Peace to End Violence — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Marked by Violence, Promoting Peace — Interview with Mexican migrant activist Maria Elena Valdivia

Reflections: The Mexican Flag at the L.A. Protests — By Enrique Acevedo, anchor of the news program “En Punto” on Televisa.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/231