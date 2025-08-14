MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 236 — AUGUST 13, 2025

Contents: A Rapid Response to Workers under Attack — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: US-Based Protection for Workers Abroad – Interview with Thea Lee, expert and long-time defender of international workers’ rights

Reflections: SINTTIA Loses Election at Mexico GM Plant — By Natascha Elena Uhlmann, staff writer/organizer for the online journal Labor Notes and author of Abolish ICE.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

