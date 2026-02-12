MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 261 — FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Contents: A Mexican Conspiracy Against the US? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Books: Another MAGA Weapon Aimed at Mexico — Interview with Alejandro Robles Gómez, former student activist and congressional deputy; currently the head of the Mexicans Abroad Department of Morena.

Reflections: The Power of Thanks: Vilchis Family Retablos — By activist and cultural worker Vicky Hamlin.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

READ THE CONTENTS OF THE CURRENT ISSUE OF «MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN» AND SUBSCRIBE FREE OF CHARGE:

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/261