Mexico has inaugurated Claudia Sheinbaum, its first woman president, following her landslide victory in June. Kurt Hackbarth, host of Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast, explains what to expect from the US corporate elite and Mexico’s right wing as Sheinbaum’s pledge to continue AMLO’s progressive Fourth Transformation initiative threatens their plans for the country.

VIDEO FROM BREAK THROUGH NEWS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTm9HYtNraM