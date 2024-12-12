Soberanía 38: Mexico Raises Minimum Wage… AGAIN!

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the minimum wage in Mexico would once again see an above-inflation increase in 2025. Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth discuss the deliberate efforts by the AMLO and Sheinbaum governments to end decades of losses in purchasing power through their policy of promoting higher wages and explain what this tells us about Mexico’s post-neoliberal political economy. Plus a conversation about former US Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau’s promotion to US deputy secretary of state and a segment on the Mexican far-right’s recent activity in Argentina and Spain. Finally, in Loser and Haters, we take a look at efforts to misrepresent what the Tren Maya is all about.