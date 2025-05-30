SOBERANÍA 60: CALDERÓN’S EX ‘TOP COP’ ON HOOK FOR BILLIONS

Brother, can you spare $2.4 billion? In a coup for Mexico’s Financial Investigation’s Unit, a Florida court has found Felipe Calderon’s former Security Minister and his wife guilty of embezzling funds from the state. Kurt and José Luis have the full rundown of what it means and the precedent it sets. Also, the dissident sections of the federal teachers’ union, known as the CNTE, are out on strike: how to handle labor actions under a progressive government? We’ll have the nuanced, contextualized discussion you won’t find anywhere else in English. And this coming Sunday, June 1st, Mexico will make history by holding its first-ever judicial elections. In two waves, Mexican voters will be electing not only the Supreme Court but the entire federal judiciary, and conservative voices in and out of the country are up in arms. Finally, in a collective “losers and haters,” a compilation of voices calling to boycott these very elections, continuing an anti-electoral streak for the Mexican right which also includes the nation’s first referendum in 2021 and the recall election called by AMLO in 2022 in fulfillment of a key campaign promise.