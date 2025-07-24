Soberanía 68: Flying the Unfriendly Skies — The Mexican Politics Podcast

The unfriendly skies, indeed: as part of its ongoing turning-of-screws, the Trump administration is now meddling in Mexico’s internal aviation rules, with a series of fresh threats against flights to the US and the Delta-Aeromexico joint venture. Kurt and José Luis have a full breakdown. According to a new study, the biggest beneficiaries of the Mexico-US-Canada free-trade agreements have been: [drumroll], the big multinationals, vindicating what Chomsky warned about in the lead-up to the original NAFTA in 1994. The borough head of Cuauhtémoc rolls the culture-war dice by removing a popular statue of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara close to where they first met, and… burning books at the anti-gentrification rally?