Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast — Episode 69: Terror Keynesianism

In this crossover episode of Soberania, hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth are joined by David Griscom of Left Reckoning to unpack how militarized spending and reactionary politics have turned the U.S.-Mexico border into a profitable battleground. From Texas sheriffs chasing cable news fame to ICE’s record-breaking budgets, they explore how state power and corruption fuel a bipartisan consensus of repression. The conversation also touches on “terror Keynesianism,” the erosion of civil rights, lessons from Mexico’s leftward turn, and the international boomerang of U.S. imperial policy—from the borderlands to Gaza.

*Resubir* Keynesianismo del Terror: Presupuestos Militarizados y Crisis Fabricadas con México – E… – YouTube