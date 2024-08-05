SUMMARY -MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2024

In response to the fall in international markets due to a slowdown in US job numbers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico can resist its effects because the economic strategy promoted by his administration has worked and positive indicators are being posted, such as Banco de México reserves, which reached a record US$221 billion. The country’s economy is strong in the face of any contingency.

On August 3, President López Obrado headed the ceremony launching the Dos Bocas, Tabasco refinery, which produced 10% of all gasoline consumed in the country on its first day of operations. In 2018, Mexico imported 90% of the gasoline required in the country, but with the modernization plan for the six existing refineries and the purchase of Deer Park and Dos Bocas refineries, only 10% is now imported.

From August 9 to 11, President López Obrador will tour northern Mexico, together with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, to inaugurate the ISSSTE clinic in Los Cabos, Southern Baja California; the IMSS hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; and a hospital in Culiacán, Sinaloa. In addition, they will evaluate the Tepic Plan, Nayarit.

After charging that during the electoral campaign, a television station tried to extort governor-elect of Veracruz Rocío Nahle for 200 million pesos because it supposedly had information on corruption, the President recalled that on August 30 and 31, the Mexican Government will hold the First Hemispheric Conference of Independent Journalists: “To inform is to liberate”, aimed at alternative or community media. The event is extremely important in order to continue fighting the power of the mass media.

Section 4 of the Maya Train, which runs from Izamal to Cancun, passes through nine municipalities of Yucatan and Quintana Roo in 239 kilometers of electrified double track. This route has eight daily commercial runs and since December 15, 2023 has transported 89,158 passengers. It is expected that by September 8, the 1,500 kilometers of the Maya Train line will be completed.

President López Obrador hailed the Maya softball team Diablillas de Hondzonot, Quintana Roo. The team is made up of women who are known for playing in their traditional garb.