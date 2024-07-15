SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 15, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that the Constitution is very clear about the distribution of congressional deputy seats through proportional representation, which it stipulates corresponds to the political parties and not coalitions, as the opposition wants. “Don’t make us read you the article,” he said.

President López Obrador emphasized that internet coverage is growing in the country. “We are working so that the Internet reaches the most remote villages in Mexico; we are erecting many transmission towers, […] we want to end the administration’s term in office with 94% of the population connected,” he said.

The President reiterated his condemnation of the attack on former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign event. López Obrador characterized it as a reprehensible act of violence that strains the political environment and generates mistrust.

President López Obrador invited the population and tourists to take advantage of the summer vacation period to travel on the Maya Train, a major project that brings them closer to the archeological sites of the Maya culture in southeast Mexico.

In 205 days, the Maya Train has transported 246,929 passengers. Through its seven sections, the railway offers service to 36 municipalities in five states: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo. It currently operates with 10 trains.