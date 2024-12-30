THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — DECEMBER 30, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — DECEMBER 30, 2024 30 de diciembre, 202430 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Who’s who in prices? – PROFECOThe head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), Ivan Escalante, reported that the price of premium gasoline ranges between 22.57 and $27.99 pesos (US$1.10 and US$1.37), while for regular gasoline it varies between 22.19 and 26.80 pesos (US$1.08 and US$1.31). He also pointed out that the average price of white seedless grapes –a staple in holiday celebrations- from December 16 to 20, was 113.70 pesos (US$5.55) per kilogram. The President announced that she instructed the Minister of Energy Luz Elena González to meet with the owners of service stations, since some gasoline prices are outside the norm. She also reported that a general analysis of fuel prices is being conducted. Pension for senior citizens and people with disabilitiesMinister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that 810,988 women from 63 to 64 years of age enrolled in the pension program, while the registration of indigenous women from 60 to 64 years old totaled 153,568. Montiel emphasized that the pension for people with disabilities will be constitutionally enshrined, thus guaranteeing continued State financial support. She took the opportunity to call for preventing discrimination against this sector of the population. Well-being programs and constitutional reformsPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will send a bill to Congress so that programs such as support for women aged 60 to 64, basic education scholarships, and House by House Health-Care become codified as constitutional rights. In addition, she reported that in mid-2025 construction will begin on Farmacias del Bienestar (Well-Being Pharmacies), which will distribute medicines free of charge to the population. Sheinbaum also mentioned that she will meet with mayors to address the implementation of the Social Infrastructure Contribution Fund. This fund includes resources earmarked for native peoples and will seek to combine funds from federal and municipal budgets to maximize its impact. Sheinbaum proposes “Safe Paths” to combat violenceThe President announced that she will propose the creation of safe paths in areas with high crime rates during a meeting with mayors and governors. These paths would include integral urban improvements, such as more lighting and murals, with the goal of reinforcing public security. The first meeting with mayors will take place in mid-January. On the events in Coalcomán, MichoacánIn relation to the events in Coalcomán, Michoacán, the President clarified that the photograph published by the newspaper Reforma does not correspond to the civic activity held on December 27 in that municipality. In addition, she reported that an investigation is underway to determine whether the mayor of Coalcomán has links to criminal groups. Sheinbaum also denied a New York Times report published on Sunday, December 29, which included photographs that, she said, do not correspond to a fentanyl laboratory. She stressed that the report lacks credibility. With regard to cooperation with the United States, she pointed out that while Washington is interested in controlling the entry of drugs, Mexico is concerned about curbing the entry of weapons from its northern neighbor. She pointed out the importance of continuing to work in high-level policies involving both governments. Position in relation to the EZLNThe President reiterated that her administration maintains a position of respect towards the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN), although it also defends its own national project. She reiterated that Mexico is a democratic country and that the diversity of opinions strengthens the nation. End of the year messageThe President wished all Mexicans a happy new year and a prosperous 2025. She emphasized that 2024 closes with important constitutional reforms that benefit the country, achievements that, she affirmed, are the fruit of the popular will. Navegación de entradas Anterior Más de 60 mil cancelaciones tras accidente de avión en Tailandia