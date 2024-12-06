THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024 6 de diciembre, 20246 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Record figures for affiliation and base salary at IMSSZoé Robledo, director general of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that, as of November 30, 2024, the number of IMSS affiliates totaled almost 22.64 million, the highest figure in the history of the institution. She also pointed out that the base salary for fee payments in November was 584 pesos (US$29), also a historical record.Robledo also reported that, as of the same date, over 271,000 self-employed workers were registered as IMSS affiliates.Public security strategy in SinaloaPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch is in Sinaloa to strengthen the public security strategy. García Harfuch is coordinating the tasks of federal and state forces in the region.Sheinbaum: Recognitions are for the people, not to inflate individual’s egos.Claudia Sheinbaum, in being recognized as one of the world’s most influential women, affirmed that these acknowledgements should not be a reason for personal vanity, as they do not correspond to the values of the Fourth Transformation. She emphasized that the recognition reflects the historic moment Mexico is experiencing, where women and social transformation are protagonists. The President attributed this achievement to the Mexican people.Economic and social policy in MexicoSheinbaum emphasized that, starting in 2018, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador taking office, the country’s economic model changed radically. According to the President, the government stopped serving a few to focus on the well-being of the people of Mexico, under the slogan: “For the good of all, the poor come first.”She also stressed that power must be exercised with humility. In this sense, upon being included in the list of the 25 most influential women by the Financial Times, the President said that this recognition reflects the country’s progress.She reiterated that Plan Mexico seeks to promote the domestic production of goods that are currently imported, creating value chains in various industrial sectors.Vape ban and public health policies.Sheinbaum announced that the reform to ban the sale and consumption of vapers will be approved, an indispensable measure to protect the health of Mexicans.Relationship with the United StatesThe President pointed out that, with respect U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico will not enter into unnecessary debates. However, she said that Mexicans can be certain that the country will not bow its head or adopt unworthy positions in the international arena.Sheinbaum to Salinas Pliego: “Justice has arrived, everyone must pay taxes.”The President responded to Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s criticism, stating that the business magnate seeks to divert attention due to his pending tax obligations. She stressed that all citizens, including businessmen, must comply with tax payments, and pointed to the recent more than 70% drop in Elektra share prices as a reflection of his situation. Sheinbaum stressed that her administration will not succumb to provocations or enter into sterile debates.Measures in response to bacteria-related deaths in hospitalsThe President regretted the death of 13 minors in several hospitals due to bacteria infections. She reported that both the contract and the registration of the food supplied to the affected babies were suspended. In addition, the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) suspended the company responsible, and an investigation is being conducted to determine the causes of the infant deaths.Well-being program benefits are delivered directly to the peopleIt was explained that the Mexican government does not give direct donations to the Teleton foundation. Instead, financial assistance goes directly to families with people with disabilities, allowing them to access rehabilitation therapies at Teleton centers.Sheinbaum: Stop the “real estate cartel” and guarantee affordable housingPresident Sheinbaum criticized the emergence of the “real estate cartel” during the administration of Mexico City mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, which encouraged gentrification and the development of middle and high-end housing. She emphasized that, during her administration as head of the city government, measures were implemented to prevent these practices. In addition, she announced that she will work with Clara Brugada on affordable housing projects supported by the INFONAVIT housing agency and the National Housing Commission (CONAVI).Transformation of the political system with the Fourth Transformation.Sheinbaum emphasized that, with the arrival of the Fourth Transformation, the country's political system changed profoundly, consolidating a government in favor of the majorities.