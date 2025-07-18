THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Simplification of Consular Paperwork

Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported on progress in simplifying paperwork procedures at Mexican consulates abroad:

Reduction of requirements for consular paperwork, such as civil registry, documentation, and notarial services.

Creation of a new consular appointment platform.

Implementation of a one-stop window through the new Mi Consulado web page.

Development of a new consular service model.

Regarding consular assistance, De la Fuente highlighted:

Visits by consular staff to migrants.

External legal consultancy programs, with the participation of around 2,000 specialists in legal teams.

It was also noted that the Mexican Consular Support Line operates 24/7, with service from the United States at 520 623 7874, and from Mexico at 079.

Simplified Paperwork for Repatriating Belongings

José Merino, head of the Digital Transformation Agency, presented the new simplified paperwork procedures for sending the household and personal belongings of Mexican migrants back home without paying import duties.

The paperwork requirements were reduced from nine to just two, and the process is completely free. Those interested must provide proof of Mexican citizenship and the list of household goods they wish to bring to Mexico.

In addition, it was announced that migrants in the United States can now book appointments at consulates through the web page: miconsulado.sre.gob.mx

Tax-Free Remittances with the FINABIEN Card

Rocío Mejía, director of the Financiera para el Bienestar (FINABIEN) development bank, announced that with the FINABIEN card it is not necessary to pay the 1% tax on cash remittances. This card allows:

Sending remittances of up to US$2,500 per transfer.

Up to US$10,000 per month.

The commission fee per transfer was reduced from US$3.99 to US$2.99.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the FINABIEN card should be the most affordable and viable option for Mexican nationals in the United States for sending remittances to Mexico. She also reiterated that the card complies with all U.S. regulatory requirements.

México Sings Contest

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel announced that from July 18 to August 8, the eight semifinalists of the México Sings contest —representing three regions of the United States and three regions of Mexico— will be revealed each Friday.

Social Security for Digital Platform Workers

The President affirmed that Uber should not pass the cost of workers’ social security fees onto the final consumer. It was reported that around 400,000 platform workers are already registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Mexico is the first country where this type of employment has access to social security.

On Senator Adán Augusto

The President said that the allegations against Senator Adán Augusto do not represent a political cost for the government. She indicated it would be appropriate for the Senator to present his side of the story.

She also recalled that during his tenure as governor of Tabasco, the state’s public insecurity levels decreased.

Savings from Cancelling Texcoco Airport

Finally, it was reported that canceling the Texcoco International Airport and building the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) resulted in savings of 300 billion pesos (US$16.03 billion).

Sheinbaum noted that the “big business” of the Texcoco project was to convert Mexico City’s International Airport into a real estate development.