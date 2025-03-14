THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025 14 de marzo, 202514 de marzo, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Advances in Artistic and Cultural EducationMinister of Culture Claudia Curiel reported on the progress of the National System of Artistic, Formal, and Community Education. She explained that the objective of this model is to consolidate, expand, and link diverse educational and community experiences in the fields of art and culture, in order to strengthen the quality of teaching-learning processes. In addition, it was announced that registration fees would be eliminated in the schools of the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL). It was also reported that the renovation of INBAL schools began in October 2024, and that improvements have already been made in different institutions. President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that in three months, repair and maintenance work has been undertaken in all INBAL schools. She also reiterated that these institutions no longer charge tuition, guaranteeing free education. Economic Situation and Foreign AffairsSheinbaum affirmed that Mexico’s economy is solid and explained that the strategy in response to tariff imposition threats is to defend the country’s economy without responding immediately and acting with restraint. She stressed that the economic strengthening of the Fourth Transformation is based on the principle: “For the good of all, the poor come first”. The President reiterated that the relationship with the United States is developing within a framework of respect, coordination, and sovereignty, emphasizing that “Mexico is respected”. Teuchitlán, Jalisco CaseThe President called on the population to wait for information on the case of Teuchitlán, Jalisco, where a massive clandestine graveyard was recently uncovered. She reported that the Search Commission of the Ministry of the Interior, the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Attorney General’s Office have already entered the property to carry out the corresponding investigations. Bloodless Bullfighting ProposalIn relation to the proposal of Mexico City Head of Government Clara Brugada regarding bloodless bullfights, the President explained that the goal is to preserve bullfighting-related jobs, while respecting the Constitution, which contains provisions on the protection of animals. Solidarity and Fiscal JusticeSheinbaum expressed her solidarity with Supreme Court Justice Lenia Batres in the face of personal attacks directed at her on social networks. In addition, the President reiterated that in Mexico everyone must pay taxes. Judicial ElectionThe president recalled that on June 1, the judicial election will take place and explained that the renewal of the judicial branch responds to two key necessities: to eliminate corruption and nepotism, and to separate economic power from the administration of justice, guaranteeing equal access to justice. Navegación de entradas Anterior Error desaparecer sala indígena de Tribunal en Oaxaca: Ministra Batres