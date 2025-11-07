THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico–France Meeting at the National Palace

Claudia Sheinbaum will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron this morning at the National Palace. They will hold three meetings: first, a private meeting between the two presidents; then a session with members of their cabinets; and finally, a meeting with business leaders.

At the end of the visit, they will hold a joint press conference around 12:30 p.m. to present the day’s agreements and outcomes.

Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo Railway Begins Operations

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) gave the green light to begin construction on the section of the railway line connecting Saltillo to Nuevo Laredo, a key project for northern Mexico’s development. The project will strengthen trade and logistical mobility along Latin America’s main economic border. Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal emphasized that this railway “connects families and communities.”

2025 Festival of Community Cultures at the Zócalo

The Ministry of Culture announced the event “Yaloltlajtoli: Living Voices,” to be held on November 22 in Mexico City’s Zócalo square. The event, which will be free of charge, will feature the PILARES Monumental Orchestra, comprised 350 children, one of the largest community music projects in the world.

During the announcement, children from different states shared messages in Nahuatl to highlight the importance of preserving and strengthening Indigenous languages.

Digital Talent and No Budget Cuts for Universities

President Sheinbaum reaffirmed that there are no budget cuts to public universities. On the contrary, she announced a national program to train young people in artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity.

Starting January 2026, the National Technological Institute of Mexico will offer free courses with certifications from national and international tech companies. The content will be publicly available through SaberesMX, a free-access platform. “There will be no economic barriers for young people to receive technological training,” the President said.

Flood Relief and Community Support

The Mexican government continues to deploy heavy machinery to reopen roads and restore access to affected communities. Aid, medical care, and pharmaceuticals are being distributed.

Next week, authorities will present an assessment of damaged homes. In areas with permanent risk, relocation will be considered to ensure families’ safety.

Social Security for Delivery and Ride-Share Workers

Under the new Labor Law for App Workers, delivery and ride-share drivers will have access to healthcare and pensions through the Social Security Institute. The President emphasized that companies cannot pass these costs on to users, and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) will supervise to prevent abuses.

Tax on Sugary Drinks: Health Without Hurting Cooperatives

Addressing concerns from the Pascual soft drink cooperative, the government indicated that there will be direct dialogue with the ministers of Health and Finances. The purpose of the tax is to reduce sugar consumption for public health reasons, but the government will work to avoid unfair effects on workers’ cooperatives in the sector.

Security Through Prevention and Opportunities for Youth

Following the murder of the mayor of Uruapan, President Sheinbaum said security does not depend solely on the police or the National Guard—it also requires addressing root causes.

Education, culture, sports, and opportunities for youth are central to the strategy to prevent crime from recruiting young people.

This weekend, the President will present the Michoacán Plan, focused on rebuilding the social fabric, strengthening the State’s presence, and ensuring justice.