THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

SUMMARY

Zaldívar Calls for Adjustments to the Amparo Law Reform

The General Coordinator of Policy and Government of the Presidency, Arturo Zaldívar, called for modifying the Amparo Law reform currently being discussed in Congress to provide greater clarity regarding the retroactivity of its provisions. He recalled that constitutional Article 14 expressly prohibits the retroactive application of laws to the detriment of any individual.

Zaldívar acknowledged the senators’ intention to enrich the bill and emphasized that procedural laws, such as the Amparo Law, apply only to acts occurring after they enter into effect. However, he warned that the current wording may cause doubts and requested that it be clearly established that the prior stages constitute acquired rights and that only subsequent rulings will be governed by the new regulations.

“We are not in favor of any type of retroactivity; it is about making it understandable to the people,” he stressed.

Mexico Sings 2025: The Grand Final Arrives on October 5

The «Mexico Sings» 2025 contest will hold its grand final this Sunday, October 5, at 7:00 p.m. at the Teatro de la Ciudad in Mexico City. It will feature nine young talents and a total of more than 15,000 participants.

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel de Icaza declared that “today it’s not about prohibiting things; it’s about creating options and promoting messages of hope from the perspective of those building the future, these wonderful young people.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the contest seeks to offer cultural alternatives that strengthen the nation’s social fabric through music. The gala will include special guests such as Grupo Intocable, Majo Aguilar, and Lila Downs.

“Very Mexican Friday”: National Boost to the Local Economy

The President held video calls with the governors of Quintana Roo, Baja California, and Puebla to promote the program «Very Mexican Friday,» a national campaign that strengthens local purchases of products and services.

In its first edition, Octavio de la Torre, President of the Confederation of the National Chambers of Commerce (CONCANACO)-Servytur, reported:

250,000 official stickers delivered.

23,550 businesses participating via the official webpage.

Restaurants and cafés were the most requested businesses, followed by hardware stores and building material suppliers.

Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Puebla, and Mexico City had the highest activity.

The program seeks to help families find promotions and bargains every Friday and for businesses to register in order to strengthen employment, community, and national pride.