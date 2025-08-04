THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 4, 2025

SUMMARY

Profeco Reveals Best and Worst Prices for Remittance Payments and the Basic Basket

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) presented the «Who’s Who in Prices» report. For US$400 in remittances, Pagaphone Smart Pay pays up to 7,615.60 pesos (US$405.17), while Western Union provides 7,279.44 pesos (US$387.30). The cheapest basic basket costs 753.60 pesos (US$40) in Saltillo, and the most expensive is 995.00 pesos (US$52.94) in Mexico City. Regular gasoline ranges from 23.12 pesos (US$1.23) per liter in San Mateo Atenco to 24.99 pesos (US$1.29) in Zapopan.

Tuxtepec General Hospital Inaugurated Using Presidential Plane Sale Proceeds

From Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, Governor Salomón Jara inaugurated the IMSS Bienestar General Hospital, built with funds from the sale of the presidential plane. The project had a 2.3 billion peso (US$120 million) investment, with six buildings spread over 4 hectares, with 90 beds, 36 consultation rooms, six operating rooms, and 19 specialties, benefiting 1.2 million people in Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Alejandro Svarch, head of IMSS Bienestar, noted that the hospital features advanced medical technology, including the region’s first CT scanner, digital mammography, endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopy, dialysis, and outpatient chemotherapy.

SEP and IMSS Detect Weight and Vision Issues in Schools

Minister of Education Mario Delgado reported that under the “Live Healthy, Live Happy” program, 3.94 million elementary school students were assessed, with half found to be outside the healthy weight range.

IMSS director Zoé Robledo said that 1.36 million children have vision problems, partly due to cell phone screen overuse. The goal is to attend to 12 million girls and boys.

President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that obesity and being overweight can lead to diseases like diabetes. She urged families to promote healthy eating both at school and home, emphasizing prevention.

Results of the program are available at: resultadosvidasaludablesepmx

Israel Vallarta’s Release Reveals Staged Media Manipulation and Abuse of Justice in Calderón Period: Claudia Sheinbaum

The President commented on the release of Israel Vallarta following his imprisonment for 20 years without ever having being sentenced. She noted that it was similar to the case of Florence Cassez. Sheinbaum recalled that Vallarta’s arrest was a staged media event mounted by journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and the broadcaster, exposing how justice operated under President Felipe Calderón and Genaro García Luna.

The President criticized the media for failing at the time to denounce the staged detention. She described it as a simulation designed to create a false sense of effectiveness in fighting kidnappings.

Opinion Polls and Forums Ahead of Electoral Reform

Sheinbaum responded to criticism from former National Electoral Institute (INE) board members regarding her electoral reform proposal and announced a public opinion poll to gather citizens’ views. She said that the population opposes excessive election spending, mammoth government funding for parties, and proportional representation slates.

The President appointed Pablo Gómez to coordinate the reform initiative due to his experience and announced that his replacement in his current position will be Omar Reyes, an expert in intelligence and prison systems. Gómez will determine the reform timeline, and a reputable polling firm will administer the public opinion survey.

Mexico to Request Extradition of ABC Daycare Co-owner Arrested in the U.S.

President Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico will seek the extradition of Sandra Lucía Téllez, co-owner of the ABC Daycare center, who was arrested in the United States. She instructed the Ministry of Foreign Relations to provide updates on the process and reiterated her commitment to justice for the victims of the 2009 fire that claimed the lives of 49 children.