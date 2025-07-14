THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that the lowest gasoline price is 23.20 pesos (US$1.24) per liter. The average price of tomatoes is 24.86 pesos (US$1.33) per kilogram.

Progress in the “Housing for Wellbeing” Program

Minister for Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) Edna Vega presented updates on the “Housing for Wellbeing” program, which includes:

The construction of 1.2 million new homes

The granting of 1.55 million home improvement loans

The regularization of 1 million property titles

The construction of or preliminary work on 138,473 homes in 30 states

The National Housing Commission (CONAVI) reported: that construction has begun on 24,902 homes, which represents 29% of the 2025 program. In July, construction will start on 28,247 homes in 72 plots of land

Octavio Romero, head of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (INFONAVIT), stated that as of July 11, some 85,324 homes are slated for construction, with the target for this year being 302,466 homes

International Recognition of Wixárika Culture

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that on July 12, UNESCO inscribed the Wixárika route as a World Heritage Site, recognizing the sacred sites leading to Wirikuta.

Claudia Olivia, head of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), emphasized the importance of the Mexican government’s work, under presidents López Obrador and Sheinbaum, on justice and indigenous rights. She emphasized the impact of a decree recognizing sacred sites as well as the constitutional reform declaring the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples as legally recognized entities with the corresponding rights.

Mexico currently has 36 properties listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the country with the highest number in the Americas and seventh worldwide.

Trade Relations with the United States

In response to Washington’s announcement of a 30% tariff on imports of Mexican products, President Sheinbaum reported that following a telephone call with Donald Trump during the G7 summit, a working group was established, with the first meeting held last Friday. Cooperation frameworks were established, which will continue until August 1, when an agreement is expected

The President reiterated that the U.S. government must do its part in combating fentanyl trafficking, as Mexico is doing. In addition, she explained that under the USMCA, all items contemplated within the agreement have a 0% tariff; products not included in the trade agreement are taxed at 25%

It is not rhetoric to say that coordination and collaboration are essential, but without subordination. The President reiterated that tariffs are a threat to the entire world, not just Mexico.

Statements on Security and Justice

Sheinbaum indicated that she will not engage in a dialogue with the lawyer of a drug trafficker and will file a defamation lawsuit against him. She also reported that the Federal Attorney General’s Office will clarify the case of General Cienfuegos and reiterated that the Mexican government is not in collusion with anyone.

Electoral Reform: Authentic Representation

Sheinbaum explained that the electoral reform does not seek to eliminate minority party representation. She did, however, question the democratic validity of proportional representation lists, arguing they do not reflect authentic representation. The President emphasized that candidates must work in the field and win direct support from citizens