THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

SUMMARY

Lower Gas Prices, Fairer Remittance Costs, and Stable Basic Basket: Profeco Reports

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), reported that regular gasoline prices continue to drop as part of the national strategy. Currently, 86% of gas stations are selling gasoline at below 24 pesos (US$1.29) per liter.

He also recommended that remittance agencies charge lower commissions for account deposits, as part of a strategy to reduce costs for Mexicans abroad.

The cheapest price of the basic basket of foods and services was 872.90 (US$46.78) in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico. Interestingly enough, the most expensive was also in this municipality at 896.75 pesos (US$48.06).

Registration Begins for «Womens’ Wellbeing» Pension

Minister of Ariadna Montiel announced that from August 1 to August 31, women aged 60 to 64 can register for the Mujeres Bienestar (Women’s Welling) subsidy through the website: gobmx/bienestar. Registration is open from 10 AM to 4 PM. The website provides information on where to find the nearest registration module.

Required documents:

• Valid official ID

• CURP

• Birth certificate

• Proof of address

• Contact phone number

LIBRE Centers for Women: 90% Now Operating

Minister for Women Citlalli Hernández reported that 600 of 678 LIBRE Centers are currently operating throughout the country. All are expected to be in operation by the end of the year.

With an investment of 651 million pesos (US$34.89 million), these centers offer psychological, legal, and social work counseling, as well as community, recreational, and sports activities, along with job training—all with a focus on rights and collective participation.

Finabien Card Launched to Reduce Remittance Costs

Rocío Mejía, head of Financiera para el Bienestar, introduced the Finabien card, which lets migrants in the United States send remittances with reduced commissions (US$3.99 to US$2.99USD), and without paying the U.S. government’s additional 1% tax on cash transfers.

Deposits can be made in over 100,000 participating businesses. Up to US$2,500 can be sent per transaction.

Applicants can request the card at any of the 53 Mexican consulates in the United States or by mail at: wwwfinabiengobmx | tarjetafinabiencom | miconsuladosregobmx

Required documents:

• Consular ID

• Mexican passport

• Driver’s license

• INE and cell phone

Sheinbaum on Tabasco Case: “There Will Be No Cover Up of Anyone, Nor will Anyone be Condemned Without Proof”

President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed the investigation into Hernán Bermúdez, former Secretary of Security of Tabasco, accused of simultaneously being a drug cartel kingpin, and indirect allegations against Senator Adán Augusto López.

She affirmed her government’s stance against cover-ups, urging the avoidance of media lynchings without evidence:

“If the prosecutor’s office has evidence, let it proceed. There will be no cover-up of anyone, nor will anyone be condemned without proof.”

Sheinbaum pointed out that, unlike the García Luna case, in this instance there is already a pending arrest warrant, and she guaranteed respect for due process.

Mexico Responds to U.S. Air Restrictions

Following the U.S. announcement of new restrictions for Mexican airlines, Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico has not been formally notified and will review the claims.

She recalled that warnings about the oversaturation of the Mexico City International Airport date back to 2014 and criticized the previous administration’s failed Texcoco airport project, which involved suppression and dispossession of communal peasant farmers.

“People Are Content with the Transformation”: Claudia Sheinbaum

The President supported measures to strengthen Morena’s internal practices, such as the creation of a committee to review membership requests from public figures from other parties or with questionable backgrounds, but warned that the party should not lose touch with the public if it wants to maintain the movement’s strength.

Sheinbaum emphasized that internal party decisions correspond to its leadership, while she, as President, governs for the whole country. She explained that “the Fourth Transformation goes beyond the party and must remain in tune with the feelings of the Mexican people.”

She added that “Morena must not stray from these principles; we represent a social movement, and closeness to the people is both a duty and a responsibility.”

Sheinbaum Condemns Book Burning During Anti-Gentrification March

The President condemned the burning of books at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) during an anti-gentrification protest, calling it “fascist and intolerant.”

She acknowledged the legitimacy of protests against rising rents but said violence against educational institutions cannot be justified.

The President supported Mexico City Head of Government Clara Brugada’s 14-point plan to address gentrification, including rent control and the construction of rental housing, with full backing from the federal government.