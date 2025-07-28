THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? — PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that the national average price of gasoline is 23.55 pesos (US$1.26) per liter. He also reminded the public that it is illegal for businesses to charge consumers extra fees for payments made with credit or debit cards.

Progress in Wellbeing Programs

Minister of Welfare Ariadna Montiel announced that the goal for new enrollments in social programs in August is 2.2 million affiliates. She also noted that registration for the Women’s Wellbeing Pension will begin on August 1. This program is aimed at women aged 60 to 64, and seeks to benefit 3.2 million recipients.

As part of support efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Erick in Guerrero and Oaxaca, 1,348 public servants have been deployed in 274 brigades.

Reforms in High School Education

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado announced the launching of the Strengthening High School Education Program for the upcoming school year. In 2025, some 37,500 new spots will be opened for student enrollment, and 20 new technological schools will be built. Almost 15.56 million free textbooks will also be distributed nationwide.

Tania Rodríguez, Deputy Minister for Higher School Education, explained that the new National High School Education Program will offer two educational options:

General High School: Core and extended curriculum, plus basic job skills.

Technological High School: Core and extended curriculum, plus advanced job skills.

Students will receive two certificates upon graduation: one for academic completion and another for professional training.

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that this educational reform is in line with Plan Mexico and aims to integrate new knowledge, as well as promote humanistic, cultural, and artistic development.

Criticism of the Right-Wing Opposition and Defense of the Current Government

Sheinbaum responded to a social media post by Vicente Fox, which she explained that the former president spread falsehoods concerning President López Obrador’s airline flights. She stated that “hypocrisy is the doctrine of the right-wing.”

The President argued that the Mexican right wing has lost credibility—first, due to the 36 years of neoliberalism and its consequences, and second, because its ideas are rooted in discrimination and market supremacy. She emphasized that “we all have the responsibility to recognize the greatness of our Indigenous peoples because that’s where we come from as Mexicans (…). And that’s what the right can’t do—they don’t call for this, they don’t even claim the legacy of Carranza. They claim the legacy of Miramón, who went begging for an emperor to come in and rule. That is the legacy of the right-wing in Mexico.”

Relations with the United States

President Sheinbaum reaffirmed that cooperation with the United States on security matters is based on principles of non-intervention and no subordination. The collaboration focuses on three main issues: migration, security, and trade. She reported that since October, fentanyl trafficking has decreased by 50%.

Historic Tax Revenue

The President reported that from January to July 2025, Mexico collected 3.64 trillion pesos (US$190 billion) in revenue—429 billion pesos (22.98 billion) more than the same period in 2024—setting a historic record.

She denied the existence of a financial crisis, pointing to the stable exchange rate as evidence. Sheinbaum clarified that delays in payments to public institutions are due to administrative processes, not a lack of funds, and that efforts are underway to streamline procedures and strengthen these institutions.

Centro Libre

Finally, Sheinbaum reiterated that there will be at least one Centro Libre in every municipality across the country. These centers will provide legal and psychological support, as well as spaces for activities specifically designed for women.