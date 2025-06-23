THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? — PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that the national average price of regular gasoline is 23.55 pesos (US$1.22) per liter.

Education Consultation and New System for Teachers

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported that on May 30, a school-by-school consultation was conducted to develop a new system for teachers. The main goal is to prioritize seniority and years of service as the key criteria for transferring to a new workplace.

Details were provided about the decree the President will sign on June 23, aimed at facilitating teacher mobility:

In-person assignments to ensure transparency and prevent corruption

Events organized by educational level to promote mobility at all levels

Seniority as the only factor, to honor years of service in education

The decree also includes provisions to guarantee decent retirement pensions:

Lower retirement age: 53 years of age for women, 55 for men

Additional government investment during the current presidential administration will exceed 30 billion pesos (US$1.56 billion)

Commitments to the Teaching Profession

President Sheinbaum reiterated the three announcements made on May 15, aimed at supporting teachers:

9% salary increase, with an additional 1% starting in September

New mobility policy for teachers

Lowering and freezing of the retirement age starting in 2028

Expansion of Upper Secondary Education

Progress was reported on the program to build 20 new schools, which will benefit 18,000 students. In addition, 33 existing schools will be expanded, benefiting an additional 8,910 students.

Upper Secondary Education Entrance Exam

Delgado reported that 107,790 students took the upper secondary education entrance exam to gain admission to National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Politechnic Institute (IPN). Only 97 incidents were reported, 50 of which involved electricity or internet service disruptions.

Foreign Policy and International Conflicts

The President emphasized that Mexico’s foreign policy is clearly defined in the Constitution and based on fundamental principles. She reiterated Mexico’s commitment to always defend national sovereignty and its opposition to harming children or the civilian population, in reference to the conflicts in Gaza and Iran.

She confirmed that Mexico recognizes both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel, and will continue to do so.

Pemex Situation

Sheinbaum announced that Pemex now has a single Board of Directors, ensuring full control of the state-owned company. She also noted that Pemex is currently producing 1.6 million barrels of oil per day and that 8 refineries are in operation.

Strength of the Fourth Transformation Movement

The President noted that the Fourth Transformation (4T) movement is strong and widely supported by the people. She emphasized that anyone seeking a 4T candidacy in the 2027 elections must follow three guiding principles:

Don’t lie, don’t steal, and don’t betray the people.