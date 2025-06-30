THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 30, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that 94.3% of the country’s gas stations have joined the national strategy to stabilize gasoline prices. He noted that the lowest price for regular gasoline is currently 23.12 pesos (US$1.22) per liter.

Defense of Remittance Transfers

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that, thanks to the mobilization of Mexican migrants —who sent letters to the U.S. Senators— a general tax on remittances was halted. The only remaining charge is a 1% tax on cash remittances, which represent just 0.7% of the total. She also announced that the federal government will implement a reimbursement program for this tax through the Finabien Card.

“This is an achievement by our countrymen and women, thanks to their letter-writing campaign to U.S. senators asking that there be no taxes on remittances,” Sheinbaum emphasized, while reiterating that over 99% of funds sent from abroad will remain tax-free.

Completion of Campeche Light Rail

Campeche Governor Layda Sansores announced the completion of the Campeche Light Rail project. The work project, with an investment of 4.2 billion pesos (US$220 million), is part of an integrated transportation system that will offer connections to the Mayan Train and the Campeche International Airport.

Celebration of 700 Years of Tenochtitlán

Lorena Vázquez, researcher with the Urban Archaeology Program at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), announced that on July 26, the 700th anniversary of the founding of Tenochtitlán will be commemorated. As part of the celebrations, there will be a performance narrating the epic migration of the Mexica people to their promised land, guided by their patron deity.

Meanwhile, Clara Brugada, Head of the Mexico City Government, announced a series of activities to mark the occasion:

• A light show and artistic and cultural displays will take place along the 23-kilometer perimeter of what was once Tenochtitlán.

• A total of 3,500 dancers from the Pilares and Utopías programs will make a symbolic journey from Chapultepec to Mexico City’s Zócalo.

• A children’s book entitled Codex Tenochtitlan: Mexica Settlement will be published and distributed in all of the capital’s schools.

It was also recalled that the mythical origin of the founding of the Mexican nation is represented by the moment when the Mexica people saw the eagle perched on a cactus.

Mexican Humanism and Historical Claims

The President emphasized that Mexican humanism is rooted in two major pillars: the Indigenous peoples, who were the foundation of the nation long before the arrival of the Spanish, and the history of independent Mexico. In this context, she called for a renewed recognition of the civilizations destroyed during the Spanish invasion.

Fight Against Fuel Theft

Sheinbaum also reported on the dismantling of a criminal group involved in the illegal sale of fuel, the result of an investigation that took about six months. She added that there are ongoing investigations into fuel trafficking through seaports. The President stressed that the goal is to completely eradicate fuel theft, known as huachicol.

New Representative to the WHO

The President confirmed the appointment of Hugo López-Gatell as Mexico’s representative to the World Health Organization (WHO). She explained that Senate ratification is not required for this position.