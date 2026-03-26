THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THRUSDAY, MARCH 26, 2026

The People’s Mañanera

SUMMARY

Plan B advances: privileges end and money returned to the people

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the Plan B Electoral Reform was approved in its central planks: eliminating privileges and reducing excessive perks to redirect resources to health, education, and wellbeing. Meanwhile, the Chamber of Deputies approved the end of “golden pensions”, where some officials received more than the country’s president earns, reaffirming that public money is not for luxuries.

In relation to the recall referendum —rejected in the Senate— Sheinbaum said that “this is bad for the country,” because the decision responded to political concerns and was not based on substantive arguments, despite it being a mechanism that facilitates citizen participation in the political process.

Economy with justice: diesel price controls to curb inflation

A voluntary cap of 28.50 pesos (US$1.60) per liter for diesel was established, recognizing that it is still high but with the goal of continuing to bring the price down. The President stressed that diesel is the main fuel used in freight transport, so controlling its cost is key to preventing increases in the price of basic goods.

National industry and economic justice: modernizing transportation for the people

The Ministry of the Economy is promoting a program with four pillars: tax incentives, guarantees, a new safety standard, and import regulations, with 2 billion pesos (US$112.33 million) earmarked for support and 250 million pesos (US$14.04 million) for financing. It is aimed at small transport operators and seeks to renew up to 60% of the fleet, protect more than 200,000 jobs, and strengthen an industry that moves more than 80% of goods in the country.

Truth against disinformation

The President denied the veracity of the photo circulated by Greenpeace, saying it has no scientific basis and was not even a satellite image of its own. She reported that the spill is being addressed by Pemex, the Navy, and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), with containment efforts, beach cleanup, and support for fishermen, while the Navy investigates the source of the incident.

World Cup 2026: sport for the people

National Street Soccer and Juggling Day kicked off with the presence of 700,000 young women across the country, promoting participation on recovered courts. The push for sports is comprehensive: more than 2,300 senior citizens participate in safe formats and more than one million children compete nationally in school tournaments.

In the State of Mexico, Governor Delfina Gómez will refurbish 680 venues in the state’s 125 municipalities, while in Mexico City, Head of Government Clara Brugada reported 200 rehabilitated courts and festivities for the World Cup.