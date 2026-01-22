THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico Engages in a Firm Dialogue on the International Stage

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that she will seek a dialogue with Mark Carney and Donald Trump to advance the trade agreement. She announced that Minister of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard will travel to Washington next week and that an inter-ministerial team is already working to follow up on the security understanding with its North American counterparts.

Economy Closes 2025 with Stronger Performance

Sheinbaum showed the front page of El Financiero, highlighting that the economy closed 2025 with better results and with 2.3% growth anticipated in December, driven by services. «Good news,» she emphasized.

Addressing Root Causes Reduces Violence in Puebla

Advances in Addressing the Root Causes of Crime in Puebla were reported. These include thousands of peace roundtable sessions, over a thousand agreements, community actions such as reforestation, and the Yes to Disarming, Yes to Peace program. During the same period, a 41% reduction in intentional homicides in the state was reported.

Sheinbaum Promotes Reconstruction in Puebla

The President announced an investment of 2.50 billion pesos (US$140 million) for reconstruction in Puebla following the October 2025 torrential rainfall and flooding, as part of a federal plan exceeding 13 billion pesos (US$740 million). Actions include infrastructure work projects, river recovery, and a house-by-house census to relocate 2,267 families in at-risk areas.

Electoral Reform to Return Power to the People

The Ministry of the Interior thanked those who participated in the Electoral Reform forums, emphasizing that the goal is to strengthen democracy and popular participation. New election mechanisms are being analyzed so that minority representations emerge from society itself and not from party elites, along with a review of the number of congressional deputies. The bill is expected to be presented in February.