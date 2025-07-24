THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

SUMMARY

First Online Auction to Return Stolen Goods to the People Begins July 25

Mónica Fernández Balboa, head of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People (INDEP), announced that the first electronic auction will begin on July 25. More than 145,000 movable goods and 218 properties confiscated from criminals and former officials—all in good condition and with no pending legal issues—will be offered.

The auction will take place at subastasindep.gob.mx, where anyone can participate, consult the rules, submit documents, and pay a security deposit.

«Tianguis del Bienestar» Distributes 1.4 Million Goods; To Expand in August

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that between June and July 2025, the “Tianguis del Bienestar” fair benefited 35,797 families in 74 communities in Guerrero and Oaxaca. Over 1.4 million confiscated items—such as clothing, footwear, and household goods—were distributed free of charge.

A total of 854 public servants participated. The program served communities impacted by poverty and Hurricane Erick. In August, it will expand to Ayutla de los Libres and Tlapa de Comonfort, Guerrero.

Sheinbaum: Confident Tariffs Can Be Avoided Through Concrete Proposal to Washington

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that concrete proposals to reduce Mexico’s trade deficit with the United States have already been submitted. They are aimed at preventing the implementation of a 30% tariff. She emphasized ongoing coordination with President Donald Trump’s team and expressed confidence that an agreement would be reached this week or early next week.

The President also noted that fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking has dropped 50% since October 2024, resulting in 93 billion pesos (US$5.01 billion) in losses for organized crime. She urged the United States to assume its responsibility in the fight against drugs.

Sheinbaum and Lula Strengthen Mexico–Brazil Cooperation Without Trade Deal

Sheinbaum reported on her phone conversation with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry and ethanol production, without requiring a free trade agreement.

This approach seeks to complement the two economies, building on the dialogue from previous G20 and G7 meetings. Brazilian officials and businesspeople are expected to visit Mexico at the end of August.

Inflation Falls to 3.55%: Mexican Government Highlights Opportunity to Cut Interest Rates

The President welcomed the decline in inflation from 4.13% to 3.55%, citing stable prices for beef, pork, and chicken as contributing factors.

She said the decline provides ample room for Banco de México to consider cutting interest rates, creating a more favorable environment for increasing investment in the country.

Sheinbaum: Iberdrola Has No Reason to Leave Mexico

Amid rumors of Iberdrola’s possible withdrawal from Mexico, Sheinbaum said that there’s no reason for the energy company to do so, even if it sells off some of its plants. She stressed that clear investment rules exist for private companies, provided they comply with the law.

The President recalled that self-supply energy companies have been illegal since the administrations of Salinas and Peña Nieto, and a significant part of Iberdrola’s electric power generation operated under that irregular model.

“Self-supply companies are illegal. What happened with Iberdrola? A large portion of its generation was under those schemas, which the law does not allow,” she said. There’s no official confirmation yet of the company’s withdrawal, and the government is awaiting formal information in this regard.

Mexican Government to Push for National Anti-Extortion Law

Following Operación Liberación in southern State of Mexico, which discovered that prices had tripled due to businesses being charged illegally under different pretexts, Sheinbaum announced she will push a general law to prosecute extortion nationwide.

She urged the public to report extortion by calling emergency number 089, assuring anonymity and effectiveness in launching investigations.

Sheinbaum to Washington: Fiscal Fuel Theft Starts in Your Refineries

In response to the U.S. embassy, President Sheinbaum said fuel tax evasion, known as huachicol fiscal, involves both countries and that many illegal networks begin in U.S. refineries. She said that Mexico is acting forcefully, but asked “But what about the other side? Where are the arrests and anti–money laundering efforts?”

She explained the three main methods of fiscal fuel theft:

• Fuel imported under false labels.

• Fake invoices for non-existent purchases.

• Mexican oil refined in the United States and illegally re-imported into Mexico.

Everything confiscated is being investigated and, once legal procedures conclude, it will be handed over to public institutions. She vowed that investigations will be pursued to their full extent.