THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2024

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2024 28 de noviembre, 202428 de noviembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Advances in railway network and future plans in Mexico: more than 3,000 kilometers under constructionMinister of National Defense General Ricardo Trevilla reported that the railroad lines to be built will total more than 3,000 kilometers. The sections contemplated are Mexico City-Nogales, Mexico City-Nuevo Laredo, and freight transportation on the Mayan Train line. These work projects will be carried out in four stages.Andrés Lajous, director of the Railway Transportation Regulatory Agency, said that in the first half of 2025, work will begin on the Felipe Angeles International Airport-Pachuca and Mexico City-Querétaro sections. In the 2025 budget, 157 billion pesos (US$7.69 billion) are earmarked for railroad projects in the country.General Gustavo Vallejo reported that, in the construction of the first phase, 70,000 direct jobs and 140,000 indirect jobs will be generated.President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that the Mayan Train is a success and is functioning very well. She also announced that the Palenque-Chetumal section of the line will be inaugurated in December 2024. Rehabilitation of road infrastructure: progress on highways and the Bachetón ProgramThe Ministry of National Defense is currently refurbishing 17 stretches of federal highways and 282 kilometers of roads.Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Jesús Esteva presented a video showing the progress of the El Bachetón pothole repair program. It was reported that 11,012 potholes have been repaired. Special election in Hidalgo: a call for democratic participationA special election will be held in Hidalgo on December 1. The President called for the process to be carried out in a democratic fashion and with broad voter participation. Sheinbaum details conversation with Donald Trump: migration, security, and regional cooperationSheinbaum revealed that, in her call with US President-elect Donald Trump, she raised the need for strategies to address the migration issue and explained what actions a comprehensive strategy should entail, which includes support for Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala through the Sembrando Vida and Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro well-being programs.The Ministry of Labor has a plan to offer jobs to migrants in transit through Mexico. The Ministry of Well-Being is providing support in the form of shelters for migrants. In addition, Mexico has called for an end to the blockades on Cuba and Venezuela.Sheinbaum also mentioned that in her call with Trump she discussed the issue of fentanyl and highlighted a massive awareness campaign in schools and the media entitled Fentanyl Kills. The President also indicated that, while respecting national sovereignties, there are multiple policies involving collaboration between the two countries that can be contemplated to address security issues. Sheinbaum criticizes conservatives and highlights progress in democracy and freedomsThe President explained that conservatives are synonymous with hypocrisy, noting that those who previously engaged in repression are now talking about human rights. She said it is the same type of hypocrisy as when they accuse the current government of authoritarianism.The president asked, "Aren't they able to speak freely Aren0t they able to demonstrate freely? Can't the media freely express itself?" She affirmed that democracy is being strengthened in the country. Reconecta con la Paz program for young people at risk launched Sheinbaum discussed a new program for young people involved in criminal activities called Reconecta con la Paz, which seeks to help them leave criminal groups and obtain a formal job. President highlights transparency and compliance with the Constitution in Judicial Branch Election processClaudia Sheinbaum explained that the Constitution establishes the procedure for the judicial branch election and said its provisions are not being invented on the spot. She indicated that what was approved in the constitutional reform is being followed to the letter.Sheinbaum said that once the selection process to choose candidates has begun, there will be reviews and interviews with them that will be public, guaranteeing transparency in the process.