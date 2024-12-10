THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2024 10 de diciembre, 202410 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Human RightsMinister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez stressed, in the framework of International Human Rights Day, that Mexico has undergone a regime change that places the well-being of the population at its core. She stressed that human rights are a fundamental part of this transformation. Deputy Minister for Human Rights, Population, and Migration, Félix Arturo Medina, recalled that human rights are a priority for this administration. An example of this is the public apology offered by the President in relation to the bloody repression of the student movement on October 2, 1968. In addition, 17 public apologies have been made and a multipurpose center has been built to attend to migrants with dignity. In the case of missing persons, a strategy based on a humanized search is being implemented. It was reiterated that in the Ayotzinapa case the priority is to locate the missing students. To this end, work is being carried out in five areas: work in the field, identification of human remains, truth and justice, extraditions, and breaking the criminal loyalty pact. Rights of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoplesThe head of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, Adelfo Regino, reported that the constitutional reform on the rights of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples has been translated into 57 indigenous languages of the 58 original peoples. The translation is available at:http:// reformaindigenatraduccion.inpi.gob. mx/ The President issued a decree instructing the publication, in the Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación) of the translation of the constitutional reform on the rights of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples. The creation of a presidential commission to monitor these rights was also announced. For the first time, 13,000 indigenous communities will receive a concrete budget, in compliance with the constitutional reform. Progress in the health-care sectorDeputy Minister for Integration and Development of the Health-Care Sector, Mauricio Clark, reported on the consolidated purchase of medical supplies. This involves 27 institutions and represents almost 5 million items, with deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2026. This acquisition generated savings of 23.5 billion pesos (US$1.16 billion), equivalent to 17% of the original quoted cost. President Claudia Sheinbaum denied claims of an alleged decrease in the health budget, clarifying that the resources were placed in another line item following the elimination of the Institute of Health for Well-Being (INSABI). Report on the outbreak of bacteria in nutritional productsMinister of Health David Kershenobich presented a report on the outbreak of Klebsiella oxytoca and Enterobacter cloacae. These bacteria were detected in six batches of food products, affecting 15 patients in the State of Mexico, 13 of whom died. In total, 17 people have lost their lives as a result of this outbreak, which is expected to be completely eradicated by December 16, and administrative. Criminal sanctions against those responsible are anticipated. International recognition and commitment to transformationThe President commented on her nomination as Time magazine’s Person of the Year, noting that it is a recognition of her government’s teamwork. She also responded to criticism in the media, assuring that, as long as she remains close to the people, with transparency, honesty, and fulfilling her commitments, she will continue working for the country’s transformation. Guidelines for public servantsClaudia Sheinbaum reminded public servants not to use public spaces for social events or celebrations. She read a letter sent to members of the federal administration, in which she emphasized values such as respect, kindness, humility, and responsibility towards the population. Position on the appointment in CampecheThe President commented on the designation of José Luis Lavalle as Minister of Economic Development of Campeche, an appointment made by Governor Layda Sansores. Sheinbaum said that she would not have invited the former PAN senator who was imprisoned for his involvement in the Odebrecht scandal, into her government. Sheinbaum condemns the killing of Green Party congressional deputyThe President condemned the murder of the Green Party congressional Benito Aguas and expressed her solidarity with the legislator’s family. Navegación de entradas Anterior Caen dos Chapitos por actos violentos con explosivos en Sinaloa: Harfuch