THE PEOPLE'S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2024

SUMMARYReport on the "Mexico Embraces You" strategy.Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a report on the "Mexico Embraces You" strategy. The objective of this initiative is to receive repatriated Mexican migrants and coordinate an inter-institutional support effort of the entire government. Its main components are: – Consular assistance and protection. – Receiving of migrants and providing support. – Reintegration of repatriated migrants. It was reported that migrants will be able to sign up with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and have access to government well-being programs. Coordination with the business sectorThe Ministry of the Interior will meet with the Business Coordinating Council to analyze its participation in supporting repatriated Mexicans. Companies and business organizations have shown their willingness to offer jobs to those who return to the country. In addition, it was indicated that the assistance centers are already operational and provide a variety of services. The "Mexico Embraces You" strategy includes: – 189 buses to transport Mexican nationals from border repatriation points to the nine attention centers. – 100 buses to transport migrants to their states of origin. Results of the security strategyMarcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that between January 2018 and January 27, 2025, intentional homicides decreased by 27%. Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch presented the results of the security strategy: – Persons arrested: 10,148 for high impact crimes. – Drugs seized: more than 90 tons. – Weapons seized: 4,981. – Economic losses for criminal organizations: more than 53.77 billion pesos (US$2.60 billion). Reform to the ISSSTE lawPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that a reform bill amending the ISSSTE law will be sent to Congress. It contemplates: – Eliminating discounts and freezing of FOVISSSTE housing agency monthly payments. – Canceling the debt of beneficiaries who have paid double the cost of their homes. – Granting FOVISSSTE the authority to build housing. Migration and relations with the United StatesThe President reported that the United States has not used military airplanes to repatriate Mexican nationals. She also reiterated that Mexico is not a "safe third country". However, the country continues to attend to migrants for humanitarian reasons, regardless of their nationality. Changes in the JudiciarySheinbaum announced that the members of the Judicial Branch Evaluation Committee will no longer continue with their activities. The Federal Electoral Tribunal ruled that the Senate will make a random selection among those who registered in the Judicial Branch Evaluation Committee to be candidates for the judiciary elections. PAN demonstrationSheinbaum said that the PAN demonstration was a protest "for corruption to continue". She pointed out that the real estate cartel is defending corrupt practices in the INFONAVIT housing agency.