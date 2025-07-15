THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 15, 2025

SUMMARY

Advances in Medical Infrastructure

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported the opening of 13 new hospitals and 8 new clinics/family medical care units between October 1, 2024 and July 15, 2025, primarily in rural and indigenous areas. These facilities feature significant medical advances. An additional 19 hospitals and 6 medical care units are set to open before the end of 2025.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies Acquisition

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, presented a progress report on the purchases and delivery of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for public institutions. To date, 96% of the supplies needed to operate the public healthcare system in 2025-2026 have been acquired, with an investment of 284 billion pesos (US$15.13 billion). Clark reported that over 98% of required oncology medications (207 different types) have already been purchased.

Efficient Pharmaceuticals Distribution: Healthcare Routes

The «Healthcare Routes» strategy aims to streamline and make more efficient the delivery of pharmaceuticals to IMSS-Bienestar hospitals and clinics. Currently, daily deliveries are made in the 23 states with IMSS-Bienestar operations. The investment in this strategy totals 120 million pesos (US$20 million).

Modernization of Operating Rooms in ISSSTE

Martí Batres, director of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), announced it currently has 408 operating rooms in 144 medical units. In 2025, 80 operating rooms will be modernized, which will benefit more than 2 million ISSSTE affiliates.

Federal Government Investment in Medical Equipment

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an investment of 4 billion pesos (US$210 million) between 2025 and 2026 to ensure that every healthcare center and hospital will be fully equipped, with all operating rooms featuring the latest technology.

Rejection of U.S. Compensatory Tomato Tariffs

The President rejected the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to impose a 17.09% compensatory tariff on imports of Mexican tomatoes. She indicated that next week joint actions with tomato producers and associated will be announced. Sheinbaum warned that the greatest impact of the measure will be on the U.S. economy, noting the difficulty of replacing Mexican tomatoes.

Repatriation and Support for Mexican Nationals Returning from the U.S.

From January 20 to July 14, some 75,341 individuals have been repatriated to Mexico from the United States (68,790 Mexicans and 6,551 foreigners). From June 6 to date, 435 Mexican nationals have been detained during immigration raids. Sheinbaum said the FINABIEN bank card, designed to help facilitate secure and simple remittance transfers for families, will soon be announced. In addition, requirements for the duty-free entry of personal belongings will be eliminated for returning nationals as part of a new support package.

The «México Embraces You» program continues to provide support at northern border centers for repatriated individuals.

Presidential Position on Opposition and Defamation

The President explained that governing Mexico requires moral and political authority and described her opponents as «very unpatriotic,» claiming they wish for the government to do poorly. Sheinbaum also reported that the Presidential Legal Counsel has filed a defamation lawsuit against Jeffrey Lichtman, lawyer of drug kingpin Ovidio Guzmán. In response to the lawyer’s recent statements, Sheinbaum reaffirmed her administration’s full transparency and lack of ties to organized crime.

She criticized opposition figures who want a 30% U.S. tariff to be imposed on Mexico, calling them hypocritical. She pointed out that this minority acts against the country and that’s why “they have such little backing. The people are now at another level,” she explained.

Critique of Opposition and Reminder of “Fast and Furious” Operation

The President said that, since the arrival of the Fourth Transformation, the relationship between Mexico and the United States has changed profoundly. She emphasized that now, both in the Security Law and in the Constitution, the principle of national sovereignty is enshrined.

Sheinbaum took the opportunity to recall that it was former President Felipe Calderón who carried out the failed “Fast and Furious” operation, which allowed the illegal entry of weapons from the United States into Mexico. In contrast, she emphasized that her administration defends the country’s interests with dignity and without subordination.