The People’s Mañanera – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Tuesday, July 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Reduction in Homicides and High-Impact Crimes

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that in June 2025, intentional homicides decreased by 24.5% compared to September 2024. In addition, 25 states saw a reduction in their daily average number of homicides between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2025. This latter period registered the lowest daily average number of intentional homicides since 2016.

Also noted was a 44.3% reduction in the national daily average number of high-impact crimes in June 2025, compared to 2018.

Progress in the National Security Strategy

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a progress report on the social axes of the National Security Strategy:

2,766 peace-day events were held.

More than 2.02 million door-to-door visits have been conducted.

Brigades are visiting priority areas across the country, delivering services from over 100 programs from 37 government agencies.

Operational Results in Public Security

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported on the operational results from June 19 to July 3, 2025:

865 firearms seized

1,137 suspects arrested

20 drug labs or processing sites secured

17 tons of drugs confiscated, including 2 kg of fentanyl and 2,251 fentanyl pills

In Coahuila, 129 rail tankers carrying over 15 million liters of stolen fuel were impounded — the largest hydrocarbon seizure of the current administration.

National Anti-Extortion Strategy

García Harfuch outlined the main components of the National Strategy Against Extortion:

089 will be the single national phone line for reporting incidents.

In cases of extortion by phone, the bank account involved will be immediately canceled, and the victim will receive orientation.

For in-person extortion, a complaint will be filed with state prosecutors’ offices, and a criminal case opened.

Intelligence units will be deployed in the most affected areas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a decree to be sent to Congress to grant the legislature constitutional authority to pass a General Law Against Extortion. This law will include, at a minimum, a standardized definition of the crime and penalties, in line with the National Development Plan.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the burden of reporting the crime will no longer fall solely on the victim, as extortion will now be prosecuted ex officio. She explained that “we are all victims; the State is a victim.”

Crackdown on Fuel Theft (Huachicol)

The President explained that thanks to operations against fuel theft, Pemex sales have increased. She also announced the upcoming release of the Strategic Plan for Pemex and the Plan for Controlling Fuel Transportation and Storage

International Legal Actions – Peña Nieto Case

In relation to alleged bribes linked to former President Enrique Peña Nieto, Sheinbaum reported that Mexico is formally requesting authorization from Israel —via the International Legal Assistance System— to ensure that the relevant declarations concerning the case can be incorporated into a legal deposition.

Solidarity with Texas Flood Victims

Sheinbaum announced that firefighters from Acuña, Coahuila, have traveled to Texas to assist in the aftermath of recent flooding. She highlighted this as a reflection of the Mexican people’s solidarity, brotherhood, and deep humanism.

One Mexican national has been confirmed dead, and a Mexican woman remains missing due to the floods.

Deficit Reduction and Public Finances

Finally, the President reported that in 2025, the budget deficit was reduced by around 2 percentage points of GDP. This was achieved thanks to record-breaking tax revenue.