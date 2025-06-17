THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum’s participation in the G7 Summit

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum is in Canada, participating in various high-level meetings as part of the G7 Summit. She held a meeting with the Canadian Business Council in the city of Calgary, where she listened to executives from companies with investments in Mexico, who expressed their interest in continuing to invest in sectors such as infrastructure and energy security.

The President’s agenda for Tuesday, June 17, was presented, within the framework of the 51st G7 Leaders’ Summit:

Trilateral meeting with the European Council and the European Commission

Bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Participation in the summit plenary session

Bilateral meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Cancellation of the meeting with Donald Trump

Regarding the cancellation of the bilateral meeting between Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump, it was reported that the U.S. president canceled all his scheduled meetings. It was clarified that the channels of dialogue between the Mexican and U.S. governments remain open and exchanges are continuous.

Tropical Storm Erick: preventive actions

Laura Velázquez, head of the National Civil Protection Coordinating Committee, reported that a liaison mission was deployed to carry out preventive activities in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Erick, with the aim of protecting the population of Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Guerrero.

Schools without junk food and with peace: health and prevention in the classroom

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported that since March 29 the sale of ultra-processed foods in primary schools has been prohibited. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) are training school staff to promote healthy environments. More than 102,000 students have attended in-person talks on health issues.

In addition, on June 14, the Second Campaign Day for Peace and Against Addictions was held, with the participation of 3.3 million students in 9,364 public and private middle and high schools and institutions of higher education.

Children’s health: progress of the Live Healthy, Live Happy program

The “Live Healthy, Live Happy” strategy seeks to make healthcare in Mexico primarily preventive. Minister of Health David Kershenobich explained that the approach includes improving metabolic health and addressing common problems in children, given that 4 out of 10 are overweight or obese, 1 out of 10 are underweight, and 4 out of 10 suffer from visual acuity problems. In addition, it was announced that each student will have a digital school health record.

Permanent prevention campaign: 3 x my health

Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Population Wellbeing Policies, presented the permanent campaign 3 x my health, an urgent response to overweight and obesity, which affect 34% of children, 38% of adolescents, and 75% of adults in Mexico.

The strategy promotes three basic actions:

No sugary drinks today and tomorrow

No junk food today and tomorrow

Walk for your health today and tomorrow

It includes components such as physical activity, transformation of nutritional environments and nutritional education, and digital campaigns.

A preview of Misión Salud was also presented, an initiative that promotes healthy lifestyles through characters such as Nutriana, Vitalino, and Passiflora, who face villains such as Rey Chatarra and Don Chuchuluco.

Improvements in ISSSTE medical units

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), reported on the progress of the La Clínica es Nuestra (The Clinic is Ours) program, which has an investment of 331 million pesos (US$17.44 million). This program has enabled the repair, remodeling, and equipping of 562 first-level ISSSTE medical units.

Rejection of censorship and discussion of cyberbullying

Rosa Icela Rodríguez reiterated that the Mexican government is against any type of censorship. She also noted that the governor of Puebla sent a cordial invitation to the state Congress to review the article in legislation that has caused controversy around the issue of cyberbullying.