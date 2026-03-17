THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Plan B: fewer privileges and more power to the people

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Plan B is advancing in the Senate. The proposal seeks to reduce privileges of the electoral apparatus and strengthen democracy, make recall referendums more accessible, impose salary caps for INE and electoral court officials who will not be able to earn more than the President, and eliminate bonuses and perks and privileges.

The bill also proposes reducing council seats in municipalities, capping spending by local congresses, and making party finances transparent by prohibiting illicit or foreign funds. These measures are estimated to save 4 billion pesos (US$226.02 million), with the resources to be earmarked to infrastructure and wellbeing for the people.

Healthcare Routes: record pharmaceutical supply and strengthening of the public system

Through the Healthcare Routes, 115 million units of medications were delivered in 2025 and 45 million thus far in 2026. A first-level pharmaceutical catalog has been consolidated, and specialized kits are being distributed, with supply levels in the 56 IMSS-Wellbeing oncology units between 91% and 97%, a record high. In addition, 10,785 specialists were hired at IMSS and 1,295 at ISSSTE hospitals and clinics.

Security and arms trafficking in the Mexico–U.S. relationship

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the main way the U.S. can help Mexico is by stopping arms trafficking into the country. The President mentioned a New York Times report indicating that the amount of arms entering from the U.S. may have doubled, though she clarified that the data needs verification. Sheinbaum emphasized that security coordination with the U.S. is maintained under a clear principle: respect for sovereignty and the country’s territorial integrity.

Solidarity with Cuba amid the crisis

Sheinbaum stated that supporting the Cuban people is an act of solidary and fraternity in the face of the crisis the island is facing. Those who wish to contribute can do so, and those who don’t are within their rights.

The President also criticized the pettiness and disinformation spread about these donations. In addition, she backed the flotilla departing on March 19 from Puerto Progreso, Yucatán to Cuba, and stated that the government will determine how it can support this solidarity initiative.