THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2026

SUMMARY

Health as a Right: Results and Direct Care

The public health system is being strengthened through a universal pharmaceutical catalogue, modernized purchase system, and domestic production, with a focus on effective treatments. The measles prevention strategy is making progress, with 17.2 million vaccines administered and declining infection rates, providing coverage for children and unvaccinated adults.

Drug supplies have reached record levels, in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) with 371.2 million doses and up to 97.6% coverage, in the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) with 97% national coverage, and in the IMSS-Bienestar program with 162 million doses distributed throughout the country. With dignified care teams, the 079 hotline, and digital platforms, patient follow-up is guaranteed.

Science, Not Speculation, in the Gulf of Mexico

In relation to last week’s oil spill, it was reported that so far there are no reports of leaks at facilities, strengthening the hypothesis that the source is natural oil seeps, a phenomenon that is present in the area. Meanwhile, cleanup efforts, scientific analysis, and inter-institutional investigations continue to responsibly clarify the source of the spill without concealing the facts.

Energy Sovereignty: The Public Sector First

The 4T energy reform is recovering the country’s energy sovereignty after decades of liberalization, initiated by then president Salinas de Gortari and deepened in 2013. The new policy is that electric power generation prioritizes the public sector and that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Pemex are companies belonging to the people, not monopolies.

The CFE must generate at least 54% of the energy (target of 63%); in oil, Pemex has the priority, and contracts without unfair terms are permitted.

Infrastructure That Works: Accountability, Results, and a Vision for the Future

The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) is consolidating its position. It boasts over 18 million passengers, with a record high of 25,189 in a single day, and more than one million tons of cargo transported, 97% of which is international. The most frequented destinations confirm its growth as a strategic hub.

A Strong State for Truth and Identification

Reforms to the General Population Law and the General Law on Enforced Disappearances/Abductions strengthen forensic records, national data sharing, and coordination among prosecutors’ offices, so that unidentified individuals can be identified more quickly. The goal is to build a State with greater capacity to search, identify, and provide answers in such cases.

Justice for the Sonora River: Comprehensive Remediation and Health

The Remediation Plan calls for an investment of over 2.22 billion pesos (US$120 million) with participation from Grupo México and the federal, state, and local governments. It includes a hospital in Ures, epidemiological monitoring, a toxicology laboratory, access to drinking water, and environmental renewal. It involves not just medical care, but comprehensive remediation for the damage caused.