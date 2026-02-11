THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

SUMMARY

Delivery of Homes under the Housing for Wellbeing Program

President Claudia Sheinbaum headed an on-line discussion with Sonora and Quintana Roo to formalize the delivery of housing units to families.

In Sonora, Governor Alfonso Durazo reported on plans for 6,500 homes and thanked the government for its support in guaranteeing access to housing. 48 housing units were delivered to people without access to traditional credit. In Quintana Roo, Governor Mara Lezama delivered 80 homes for formal sector workers. The aim is to reduce the housing backlog.

Measles Vaccination Campaign

The Mexican government reports that it has 28 million doses available to contain the measles outbreak. The only way to control measles is through vaccination, and it should be noted that 90% of cases occurred in people who failed to fulfill a complete vaccination schedule.

The priority is on immunizing children from 6 months to 12 years of age. There are over 21,000 vaccination stations, which can be located on the official platform dondemevacunogobmx.

President’s Stance on USMCA

President Sheinbaum responded to Donald Trump’s statements on the United States possibly abandoning the USMCA. Sheinbaum stated she does not consider this to be viable and that the issue has never been raised in direct calls between the two heads of state. The President emphasized that the trade agreement is key for both economies and reiterated that Mexico will maintain a stance of dialogue and in favor of the treaty’s continuity.

Flights to Cuba and Humanitarian Aid

Sheinbaum reported that flights to Cuba are operating normally and announced that on February 12, the first shipment of humanitarian aid will arrive, transported by the Navy. Shipments will continue until 800 tons of aid have been delivered. The President specified that there is no official appeal for collecting aid, although donations from civil society organizations will be considered for their inclusion in subsequent shipments.